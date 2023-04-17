Hip-Hop artist E-40 to skip Game 2 of Golden State Warriors- Sacramento Kings after alleging racial bias

In tonight's NBA Playoff schedule, the Sacramento Kings are set to take on the Golden State Warriors. This is regarded as one of the most exciting matchups of the opening round, and the Kings currently hold a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 126-123..

One high-profile fan will not be in attendance tonight as hip-hop artist E-40 announced he will be skipping the game. The Warriors superfan was ejected from the last matchup due to reasons he cited as racial bias. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that he will not be in attendance for tonight's game in a recent Tweet.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Hip-hop artist and Bay Area legend E-40 will not attend Game 2 of Warriors-Kings in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center tonight after alleging racial bias from Game 1 venue security, per a representative of E-40. He plans to attend Game 3 at Chase Center. Hip-hop artist and Bay Area legend E-40 will not attend Game 2 of Warriors-Kings in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center tonight after alleging racial bias from Game 1 venue security, per a representative of E-40. He plans to attend Game 3 at Chase Center.

Following the ejection in Game 1, E-40 released a statement to clear up the incident.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: https://t.co/15Lwl2lJZF

The Sacramento Kings announced that they are investigating the altercation but have not gone public with any additional information or clarity on what happened. E-40 is a long-time Warriors fan and Bay Area native who is seen frequently in games. Several members of the Warriors also voiced their support for the rapper following the game.

Warriors vs Kings Preview

Golden State finds themselves in somewhat unfamiliar territory after losing the opening matchup. Despite being the sixth seed, they entered the series as significant favorites and a trendy pick to win the Western Conference, according to many analysts.

The Kings proved to be no pushover with their impressive effort in the opening game as the Warriors did not play poorly. Getting back Andrew Wiggins is a huge factor for the team and the former No. 1 overall pick looked as if he has not missed a beat. Wiggins ended the matchup with 17 points, three rebounds and four blocks.

The Warriors will need to turn things around without E-40 in the crowd and hopefully return to Golden State with the series tied. They are considered 1.5-point favorites in the matchup and have -120 odds to win on the money line in Game Two.

There is sure to be an amazing atmosphere in Sacramento as they look to light the beam once again and prevent Golden State from tying things up. Hopefully, there are no issues in the crowd, the situation with E-40 is resolved, and this matchup continues to produce some of the most exciting basketball across the entire playoffs.

