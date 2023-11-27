"His hand went till like here": Nuggets rookie can't stop talking about Victor Wembanyama's enormous hands  

Denver Nuggets rookie Jalen Pickett was amazed at the size of Victor Wembanyama's hands. Prior to their face-off against the San Antonio Spurs, Pickett and the Denver players shook hands with Wembanyama and the other Spurs players, and the former couldn't help but be amazed at how big the Frenchman's hands were.

Speaking to his teammate after, Pickett was still talking about Wemnbanyama's hands, even during the middle of the game.

"His hand went till like here."

The Nuggets coasted to a comprehensive 134-120 win on Sunday that saw them improve to 11-6. Nikola Jokic led from the front with 39 points and 11 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. had 25 points and 7 rebounds, while Reggie Jackson had 20 points and 7 rebounds. For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama notched up 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama has had a good season so far

Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype this season and has had a good start so far. In the 17 games he's played so far, the center has averaged 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks.

The Spurs rookie has been compared to OKC Thunder big Chet Holmgren throughout the season. At the time of writing, Holmgren has been propping up similar numbers with 18.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

While San Antonio was outplayed by the Nuggets, Wembanyama's numbers saw him become the first player since James Harden in 2019 to record a stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals, and 4 blocks in a game. He is also the first big to do it since Anthony Davis in 2014.

Sunday’s defeat saw the Spurs lose their 12th straight game. They remain at the bottom of the West with a 3-14 record after an impressive 3-2 start. However, Wembanyama has remained optimistic and has faith in the team.

“I trust them. I trust the coach. We have got some of the greatest people ever with us. There is no way it doesn't work. I know it is going to work someday.”

The Spurs and Wembanyama have preached patience since his arrival after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. While the results might not be immediate, his performance has been top-notch for a rookie, and with Gregg Popovich still holding the fort, the Spurs will surely see better days over the course of the next few months.