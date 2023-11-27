Despite 12-point loss, Victor Wembanyama emulates James Harden and Anthony Davis in unique stat

Despite falling 132-120 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama achieved a remarkable statistical milestone.

Wembanyama finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, six steals, four blocks and two 3-pointers on 41.2% shooting. In doing so, he became the first player to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four blocks in a game since 2019.

The last player to do so was former Houston Rockets superstar shooting guard James Harden. Meanwhile, the last big man to reach the milestone was former New Orleans Pelicans star big man Anthony Davis in 2014.

Harden was already well into his prime when he accomplished the feat, while, Davis was already in his third season.

So, most would agree that Wembanyama reaching the milestone in just his 17th game makes the achievement even more impressive. The 2023 No. 1 pick also needed just 25 minutes to accumulate the historically well-rounded stat line.

Through 17 games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 43.0% shooting.

Victor Wembanyama not discouraged amid Spurs’ 12-game losing streak

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama

Sunday’s loss marked the Spurs’ 12th straight. They remain at the bottom of the Western Conference (3-14) after their surprising 3-2 start. However, Victor Wembanyama is not letting the losing streak affect his mindset.

Ahead of Sunday’s loss, Wembanyama spoke about his belief in the Spurs organization. The French phenom said he is confident that San Antonio will eventually get back on track:

“I am convinced about the organization,” Wembanyama said.

“I trust them. I trust the coach. We have got some of the greatest people ever with us. There is no way it doesn't work. I know it is going to work someday.”

The Spurs have struggled on both ends of the court to start Wembanyama’s rookie season. Many have been critical of the team’s lack of playmaking surrounding him. Meanwhile, the rookie big man has been tasked with anchoring the defense of a roster void of defensive-minded players.

However, given Wembanyama’s immense upside, most remain optimistic that he will ultimately lead San Antonio to immense success later in his career.

The Spurs’ next chance to end their losing streak will come on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks (8-8).

