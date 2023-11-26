Wingspan is crucial for NBA players and especially big men trying to protect the rim, block shots and help in defense. Wingspan is calculated between the longest fingertip of the right hand and the longest fingertip of the left hand. Big men are the ones with the longest wingspans in the league.

On that note, we take a look at the 10 players with the longest wingspan in NBA history.

Top players with the longest wingspan in NBA history

Here are the top 10:

#10 Dwight Howard

One of the best big men in NBA history and a 2020 NBA champion with the LA Lakers, he stands at 6-foot-10 and has a wingspan of 7-foot-8.

Now playing overseas, Howard is attempting a return to the league before retiring.

#9 Wilt Chamberlain

One of the best players in league history, Wilt Chamberlain was a two-time NBA champion and four-time regular-season MVP. He won the 1972 NBA Finals MVP, stood at 7-foot-1 and had a wingspan of 7-foot-8.

#8 Walter Tavares

Walter Tavares spent two years between the NBA and the G-League, playing for the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Back in 2017, he joined Real Madrid and has become one of the top EuroLeague players, winning the title twice.

He stands at 7-foot-3 and has a wingspan of 7-foot-9, one of the longest wingspans in NBA history.

#7 Rudy Gobert

3-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert stands at 7-foot-1 and has a wingspan of 7-foot-9.

Gobert wants to challenge for the NBA championship and has been a big part of the Timberwolves' great start early in the season (11-4, best in the West).

#6 Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba is in his sixth year in the league and is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers as a backup of reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

He stands at 7-foot-0 and has a wingspan of 7-foot-10, which helps him be effective defensively.

#5 Boban Marjanovic

The Serbian big man has played for six teams since joining the league in 2015. At the age of 35, he's still chasing his first championship. Marjanovic's height is 7-foot-4 and has a wingspan of 7-foot-10.

#4 Kevin McHale

The legendary forward of the Boston Celtics won three championships and became an All-Star seven times. McHale stands at 6-foot-10 but has an impressive wingspan of 8-foot-0.

#3 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama

The No.1 pick of the 2023 Draft is considered a generational talent and the league's next best thing. He's in his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-4 and has a wingspan of 8-foot-0.

#2 Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall stands at 7-foot-6 and has a wingspan of 8-foot-2. Fall never found his place in the league despite spending three seasons between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics (2019-2022). In the last couple of years, he has been playing in China.

#1 Manute Bol

Manute Bol spent 12 years in the league (1985-1997) and played for six teams without winning the championship.

He stood at 7-foot-6 and had a wingspan of 8-foot-6, the longest in league history. Bol led the league in blocks in two seasons (1986, 1989).