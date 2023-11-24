Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 24, 2023

The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament is back on Friday night, and one of the must-watch matchups is the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs. It's one of 10 games on the schedule and the 183rd meeting between the two teams in the regular season.

Let's take a look at the preview of the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs including the prediction and betting tips for Nov. 24. Golden State has won seven out of their last 10 matchups against the Spurs. They also are on a four-game winning streak against them, but San Antonio is way ahead in the all-time regular season matchup, 114-68.

This is their first meeting of the season, but it's a more important game for the Warriors. The Spurs have no chance to advance to the knockouts of the In-Season Tournament, while Golden State need to win their next two games to have a chance to reach the next round.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and KENS 5 in San Antonio.

Moneyline: Warriors (-525) vs Spurs (+375)

Spread: Warriors -10 (-110) vs Spurs +10 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (u233.5) vs Spurs -110 (o233.5)

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Golden State Warriors are struggling after a hot start to the season. They have only won two of their last 10 games and are in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 7-9 record.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are having a much tougher time this month, losing 10 games. They are at the bottom of the West with a 3-12 record, which is the third-worst record in the league.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs predicted lineups

The Golden State Warriors will still be without Draymond Green, as he continues to serve a five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert. Look for coach Steve Kerr to use the same starting five of Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have no injured players. Coach Gregg Popovich will finally have their best starting lineup of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Steph Curry is favored to go over 28.5 points. He's averaging 29.4 points per game this season and has gone over 28.5 points in three of his last five outings.

Victor Wembanyama has an over/under of 19.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 18.8 points. He's favored to go over and dominate the small ball roster of the Warriors. Just be cautious, as he has only gone over 19.5 points in two of his last six outings.

Wembanyama is also heavily favored to go over 1.5 blocks. He's averaging 2.6 blocks per game this season and has gone over 1.5 blocks in four of his last five matchups.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Golden State Warriors are heavily favored to beat the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors should be desperate for a win, as their chances of advancing to the knockouts of the NBA In-Season Tournament will be slim if they lose.

San Antonio could make things interesting, as they have the size to bother the Warriors. Fans can bet for the Spurs to cover the spread, but the Warriors will likely get the win.

