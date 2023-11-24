Watch: Jalen Green's alleged NSFW Twitter video with Josh Christopher resurfaces

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets made headlines in the offseason when an NSFW video of him and then-teammate Josh Christopher went viral online. It was one of the wildest videos of the NBA summer that got a lot of fans talking. The topic of Green and Christopher recently resurfaced due to Josh Giddey's current issue.

Several accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, blasted the 2021 NBA draft class for the issues some of its members are facing or have been a part of in the past two years.

The second overall pick of the 2021 draft was Jalen Green, who went viral for dry-humping Josh Christopher, the 21st pick of the same class. The video made headlines on X when it was still called Twitter.

Here's the video that went viral:

While the video above does not prove it's Green and Christopher, an extended version was later uploaded on YouTube. The longer version clearly showed it was Green, who doing the dry-humping to his teammate. However, it's unclear when the video was taken since the room looked like a dorm for students.

Here's the extended version of the viral video:

Jalen Green and Josh Christopher's relationship

Jalen Green and Josh Christopher

Jalen Green and Josh Christopher were two of the four first-round picks of the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA draft. They were teammates for two seasons before Christopher was traded this offseason to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Dillon Brooks deal.

Christopher was then waived by the Grizzlies, but the Utah Jazz signed him to a two-way contract. He is currently dividing his time with the Jazz and their NBA G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

In addition to being teammates, Green and Christopher are close friends from California. They faced each other frequently when they were in high school, but both had different paths to the NBA.

Green went directly to the G League Ignite team and was picked second overall. On the other hand, Christopher played one season of college basketball for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Despite the viral video, Green and Christopher have not commented on it four months after it happened. Several NBA personalities reacted to it back then, but most of them will likely be talking about Josh Giddey's issues in the next few days.

