10 NBA players who had misspelled names on their jerseys ft. Dirk Nowitzki, Victor Wembanyama & more

Players wearing jerseys with their names misspelled is a rare sight in the NBA. However, over the years, teams have made spelling mistakes, sometimes spelling team names (though not in the NBA) and other times the players' names.

Most recently, the San Antonio Spurs misspelled their superstar rookie Victor Wembanyama’s name to “Wembanyana” on his jersey. The incident attracted attention throughout the league.

Knowing this was not the first instance of misspelling the player’s name, let’s look at 10 instances in NBA history when players' names were misspelled on jerseys.

#1 Dirk Nowitzki - 'NOWITKZI’

In 2018, Dirk Nowitzki recorded his 50,000th career NBA minutes while playing against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, his misspelled jersey made the news instead of his historic night.

Later, Dirk joked that he only saw it after the game despite the fact that he usually checks his jersey.

#2 Eric Bledsoe - 'BELDSOE'

Eric Bledsoe played as a point guard for the Phoenix Suns during the 2016-17 season. On Oct. 30, 2016, Bledsoe played most of his first half wearing a jersey that misspelled his name “BELDSOE”.

However, that didn't distract him from scoring 15 of his 21 points in the first half. He changed his jersey in the second half. Currently, he plays for the Shanghai Sharks.

#3 Paul Millsap - 'MILSAP'

During the 2014-15 season, Paul Millsap played as a power forward for the Atlanta Hawks. On Nov. 12, 2014, during a game against the Utah Jazz, he came in the game wearing a jersey that had an “L” missing, misspelling his name “MILSAP”.

It was the second instance a team had misspelled a player's name within three days. The Hawks eventually beat the Jazz 100-97. Millsap scored a season-high 30 points with 17 rebounds.

#4 Andre Drummond - 'DRUMMUND'

Before going from one team to another, Andre Drummond was a starter for the Detroit Pistons for the first nine seasons of his career. On Nov. 10, 2014, when Drummond was still with the Pistons, he fell victim to misspelling. No one realized that Drummond was misspelled as “DRUMMUND” until he was introduced on the court.

By the second quarter, he had changed his jersey with one with the correct name. Throughout the first half against the Chicago Bulls, he went 0 for 5 from the field.

#5 Wilson Chandler - 'CHANLDER'

Wilson Chandler played full eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets. On March 14, 2011, the Denver Nuggets faced the New Orleans Pelicans (then New Orleans Hornets). Chandler took the court with a jersey that had misspelled his name, swapping “L” and “D” spelling “CHANLDER”.

The Nuggets won the game 103-114, and Chandler scored 21 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

#6 Victor Wembanyama - 'WEMBANYANA'

Victor Wembanyama entered the league as arguably the greatest draft prospect in history. Despite his popularity, not many have been able to get around the pronunciation of his name.

However, the San Antonio Spurs took it to another level when they misspelled his name on his jersey. In the Friday game against the Golden State Warriors, the Spurs rookie entered the game with “WEMBANYANA” written on his jersey.

Later, he switched his jersey with the correct spelling.

#7 Andray Blatche - 'BALTCHE'

Andray Blatche played only nine seasons in the NBA, of which he played seven with the Washington Wizards. The Wizards perhaps found his name too complex to remember and made the mistake in his sixth season with the team.

On Feb. 23, 2011, the Wizards faced the Philadelphia 76ers. Blatche entered the game with a jersey that displayed his name "BALTCHE" across his back. Though the Wizards lost the game 117-94 to the Sixers, Blatche had a good game for himself, scoring 16 points.

#8 Zaza Pachulia - PCAHULIA

Zaza Pachulia is easily one of the most villainous characters in NBA history. He had a history of injuring opponent players with dangerous plays. Pachulia spent eight years with the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

On March 19, 2010, the Hawks faced the Charlotte Bobcats, and Pachulia entered the game with his name misspelled “PCAHULIA”.

If that was not humiliating enough for him, he was limited to only 13 minutes on the court due to his poor plays. He ended up scoring just two points in a 93-92 win.

#9 Richard Hamilton - 'HAMILTION'

Just like Smith, Hamilton is one of those names that is mistake-proof, but not for the Detroit Pistons. Richard Hamilton, also known as “Rip,” was one of the core players for the Detroit Pistons. He spent nine seasons there and won a championship in 2004.

However, after six seasons with the team, the Pistons misspelled his name as “HAMILTION”, in a game against the Denver Nuggets. Fortunately, the Pistons won the game 136-120, and Hamilton had a game-high 24 points.

#10 Chris Andersen - 'ANDERSON'

Chris Andersen, who was nicknamed "Birdman" in tthe NBA, played 15 seasons. Anderson appeared in the 2004 Dunk Contest. Not only did the 2013 NBA champion lose the contest, the league also misspelled his name.

He entered the contest wearing “ANDERSON” jersey. Maybe “Birdman” would have been easy to write and also perfect for the occasion.