NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 ROY candidates ft. Victor Wembanyama after Week 2

The second week of the 2023-24 NBA season didn’t see breakout performances by a rookie, like Victor Wembanyama against the Phoenix Suns. However, it was more of a week of consistency for rookies.

While the week didn’t see a big difference in the rookie ladder, it was a role-defining week for players. Wembanyama is still the betting favorite with -400 odds to win the award.

Chet Holmgren remains second with +600 odds. Other rookies like Ausur Thompson and Brandon Miller have also proved that they deserve the limelight, and the focus is not too bright for them either.

After the second week of the NBA season, here are the top five candidates for the ROTY award in the 2023-24 season.

NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 ROY candidates

#5 Dereck Lively II (PPG 9.0 RPG 7.7 BPG 1.0)

Lively II has been nothing but one of the most pleasant surprises in the 2023 rookie class.

The 19-year-old rookie opened his NBA career with an impressive double-double performance against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. He recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds along with a block.

What has been even more impressive from the 12th overall pick of 2023 is his field goal percentage, shooting 77.8 percent. The 7-foot rookie has been outstanding and has drawn wide comparisons with NBA legend Tyson Chandler.

Lively is averaging nine points and 7.7 rebounds per game and shooting at an impressive 75.5 percentage.

#4 Ausar Thompson (PPG 12.0 RPG 9.0 APG 3.8 BPG 1.9)

Believe it or not, Ausar Thompson is going to be a defensive monster in the future. In his debut game, against the Miami Heat, he had five blocks. He blocked Jimmy Butler back-to-back on the same play. Each one of his blocks was unbelievably ridiculous, one after the other.

He has played eight games and is averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per outing. He has also shown a glimpse of his passing ability. In his last five games, Thompson has boosted his candidacy for the ROTY, averaging 15.4 points and 2.2 steals per game.

#3 Brandon Miller (PPG 13.2 RPG 4.5 APG 1.7)

Brandon Miller was picked second overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft. While preseason might have given a different impression, Miller has taken off. He has assured the Hornets that he was the perfect pick for them.

Miller is a scorer first, and despite having some off nights, he has shown that his development is going to be a big step up for the Hornets. This season, he has averaged 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Miller has been excellent in home games, averaging 17.3 points, shooting 43.8 percent from the 3-point line. As the season progresses, there's little to no doubt that the 20-year-old will remain one of the top contenders in the ROTY award.

#2 Chet Holmgren (PPG 17.0 RPG 8.0 BPG 2.4)

Technically, Chet Holmgren is a rookie and is eligible to win the ROTY award. This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder seem to be going back into Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook era. The trio of Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander is going to be a problem for the league.

Despite the hype around Wembanyama, Holmgren has held his own standard, and it's scary. The 7-foot-1 is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game in just 30 minutes.

The 2022 draft is also averaging 2.4 blocks per game. However, what has been most impressive about Holmgren is his 55.7 field goal percentage and 53.8 3-point percentage.

#1 Victor Wembanyama (PPG 19.4 RPG 8.4 BPG 2.6)

Victor Wembanyama dropped 38 points on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Through two weeks, Wembanyama might have surpassed expectations.

The 19-year-old Frenchman is already dominating on both sides of the floor. He has become a haunting ghost on defense, appearing from virtually anywhere when he wants to block shots.

Wemby is averaging 19.4 in just 28.9 minutes. He has also been averaging 2.6 blocks in less than 30 minutes. Eighteen of the rookie's 38 points came in the fourth quarter. As it's Wemby, it shouldn’t be ridiculous, though.