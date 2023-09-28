"We feel like Campbell's soup" - Amen and Ausar Thompson look back at their electrifying chemistry growing up

The Thompson twins made history in the 2023 NBA Draft when they became the first twins to be selected top 5 in the NBA Draft. Amen and Ausar Thompson have been playing together for years, however, now they will be split up. Amen Thompson was selected fourth overall by the Houston Rockets, while Thompson Ausar went fifth to the Detroit Pistons.

Amen and Ausar Thompson are intertwined by birth. The brothers shared in an interview for FanSided that they have a great relationship on and off the floor. The two pair together well, like Campbell's soup:

“We feel like we are a perfect pair. With Campbell’s soup, you dunk a grilled cheese in there and I feel like that’s a perfect pair,” Ausar said. “We felt like it made sense. We feel like Campbell’s soup.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Thompson twins are partnering with the soup brand for an endorsement. They promote the brand and say their partnership is like a grilled cheese dunked in Campbell's soup, which can be heard around the 3:30 minute mark of the video below.

It will be different for the brothers this season, as they will be donning different jerseys. They are a time zone apart and will be playing against each other instead of throwing up lobs for alley-oops to the other.

“It is a little weird not being on the same team because I feel like we have really good chemistry,” Amen said.

The two will face off two times this season. The first matchup will be a festive affair on New Year’s Day in Houston. They will play again in Detroit shortly after on January 12.

Amen and Ausar Thompson are basketball lifers

Amen and Ausar Thompson have been balling from a young age. They were almost destined to become NBA players, as they have worked for years to get to this point.

They said their journey initiated from their very first basketball league:

“When we first started playing basketball, we had NBA-themed jerseys. I was on the Heat and he was on the Clippers. Starting off with NBA jerseys and to be where we are now in actual NBA jerseys is pretty cool,” Ausar Thompson said.

The pair became the first pair of twins to ever be drafted in the top five. They went fourth and fifth in this year’s Draft. It was a moment they expected but a bigger moment for their family.

The two have a great bond and have played together for years. They trade jabs at one another. However, it seems that there are some things they can concede one of the Thompson twins does better than the other.

“He is better than me at video games,” Ausar Thompson said.

Amen and Ausar Thompson will have a lot of opportunities on their respective teams to show off their talent this season. Both are part of rebuilding younger teams that will give them plenty of opportunities to shine.