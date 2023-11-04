"Most reckless player of all time": NBA fans are fuming after Draymond Green elbows Chet Holmgren and gets away with it

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors opened their NBA In-Season Tournament campaign against Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder. The game marked Holmgren’s first game against the dynastic Warriors after sitting out last season to recover from a broken foot. Throughout the match, Holmgren and Green went after each other on both ends of the floor. The rookie refused to be bullied by some of Green’s usual physicality and intimidation techniques.

Late in the game, Oklahoma led 136-133 with the Warriors having possession of the ball. Klay Thompson drove to the basket before Holmgren came to provide help defense. At the last instant, Thompson dumped the ball to Green who elbowed the Thunder rookie in the jaw as he went up for the shot.

Fans quickly reacted to the incident:

Chet Holmgren’s recovery was elite. Klay Thompson seemed to have forced him to commit to the fake layup. Draymond Green, though, probably expected that the lanky Thunder forward would get back in time to contest his shot. The former Defensive Player of the Year didn’t even look at the basket when he went for the layup. His eyes were focused on Holmgren alone.

With Holmgren slumped to the ground, the officials reviewed the call. Eventually, they decided that it was a common foul on the rookie.

After the game, Chet Holmgren told the media that he was fine. He added that both he and Draymond Green were competitors.

Draymond Green called Chet Holmgren “a problem”

The Golden State Warriors eked out a close 141-139 win over the OKC Thunder via a controversial last-second basket by Draymond Green. Referees previously discounted Stephen Curry’s basket as Green seemed to have interfered with the ball while it was on the rim.

After a lengthy review, the offensive interference was overturned to a counted basket. Green had won it for the Warriors.

After the game, the four-time champ had this to say about Chet Holmgren:

“Chet’s a problem. He can play. He can dribble the ball, shoot the ball [and] has great length, great shot blocker. He’s only gonna get better. For a young guy like that, to have the feel that he has, you don’t see many mistakes in him. … He’s not making typical mistakes that a rookie would make…. He’s only gonna be a problem for a long time in this league.

Chet Holmgren may have walked away with a bruised if not stiff jaw but he earned Draymond Green’s respect. The Golden State Warriors also know the OKC Thunder will be no pushovers this year and in seasons to come.