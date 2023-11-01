"Hard to get fatter when you’re not fat": Chet Holmgren sounds off on reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic's advice

Chet Holmgren, the rookie for the OKC Thunder, had a humorous yet practical reply to reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic's suggestion that he should put on some weight. This came after the two had a big-man showdown that resulted in the Denver Nuggets overwhelming the Thunder, 128-95.

Jokic, a two-time MVP, complimented Holmgren as a distinct player and playfully suggested that the lean 2022 No. 2 pick could benefit from adding some weight.

“He’s really talented … I think he needs to be a little bit fatter, to be honest. But he has a talent that is unique,” Jokic said.

Chet Holmgren delivered a witty one-liner in reply.

“It’s hard to get fatter when you’re not fat,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren added that he's capitalizing on his slender physique and attributed the challenges he's encountering to the typical adjustments of a rookie season.

“Got to start somewhere, I guess. Obviously I haven’t played in the NBA before, so there’s gonna be a lot of learning happening. It’s night to night. Different matchups bring different challenges and different adjustments.

"I feel like it’s not one person’s job to do one thing out there, it’s a collective effort from all five all night long,” he said.

Jokic and Holmgren have nearly opposite physiques. Jokic is listed at 6-foot-11, 284 pounds and has faced criticism at times for not being in peak physical condition.

Holmgren reportedly bulked up to 207 pounds over the summer, a significant increase from his post-draft weight of 195 pounds in 2022.

In their matchup, Jokic put up impressive numbers with 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and one 3-pointer on 75% shooting, while Holmgren had 19 points, four rebounds, and one 3-pointer.

Josh Giddey underscores Chet Holmgren’s importance for OKC Thunder

Having a reliable big man is crucial for a point guard, whether it's for executing pick and rolls or pick and pops. Josh Giddey has found that essential partner in Chet Holmgren, who not only has the ability to stretch the floor but also finish strongly at the rim.

Giddey expressed that Holmgren is a player that the Thunder truly needed, especially considering that last year, they lacked a bona fide rim-running and three-point shooting center in their lineup

“Defensively, he is just that piece we haven’t had the last few years,” Giddey said.

Chet Holmgren has been averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds, two assists, one steal and 2.8 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game this season.

He is also leading the NBA in two-pointers contested, total blocks and block percentage.

