Who is Jennette McCurdy? Closer look at Andre Drummond's ex who trashed him for bad 'kissing'

Former 'iCarly' star Jennette McCurdy openly discussed her brief relationship with former Detroit Piston Andre Drummond on Pete Holmes' podcast, 'You Made It Weird.' Following McCurdy's comments about her relationship with the four-time NBA rebounding leader, we take a look at her career and how she came to date, Drummond.

Jennette McCurdy was born on June 26, 1992, and she gained fame for her role as Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon sitcom 'iCarly' which ran from 2007 to 2012, where she earned four Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. She reprised the role in a spin-off series 'Sam & Cat' in 2013–14 and also appeared in various TV series, including 'Malcolm in the Middle,' 'Victorious,' and 'Zoey 101.'

McCurdy dabbled in music as well, releasing the debut single 'So Close in 2009' and many albums, including 'Not That Far Away' in 2010 and 'Jennette McCurdy' two years later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McCurdy created the one-woman tragicomedy play 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' and hosted the podcast 'Empty Inside' in 2020. In August 2022, McCurdy published a book with the same title, which delves into her childhood difficulties with eating disorders and living with an abusive mother.

McCurdy briefly dated Andre Drummond, who was then just a rookie for the Detroit Pistons. Even if the two dated for a short time, it gained media attention as the two-time NBA All-Star initiated the relationship by reaching out via direct messages on the social media platform.

In Pete Holmes' 'You Made It Weird' podcast, Jennette McCurdy revealed that she had initial reservations about going out with André Drummond. The deal-breaker for her was the laser tag date and the first kiss that didn't go well.

Expand Tweet

“My first kiss with him was after we had gone laser tagging. I stood on a chair, I sort of went for it. But it wasn’t great. It didn’t go great. No sparks and the mouth. The shapes weren’t right," McCurdy said to Hollywood Life.

Despite the lack of chemistry, the six-foot-ten center showered her with gifts and asked her to be his girlfriend over dinner. After reluctantly accepting to be in a relationship, she ended it a few days later, citing a lack of connection.

Jennette McCurdy doesn't mention Andre Drummond in her book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

The book by Jennette McCurdy was widely celebrated as a success and earned a 'best seller' tag along with positive critical acclaim. However, she never mentioned the name of Andre Drummond in any of the pages, but many believe that he was the 'Current Guy' in one of the excerpts and how they met up.

"Another text comes through, this one from the guy I’m currently stringing along. Current Guy (Andre Drummond) and I “met” via Twitter. We arranged to meet up in person. I invited some friends so I wouldn’t get murdered," McCurdy writes in her book. "Once I knew he was safe to be around, we went to fancy dinners and laser tag and minigolf. We even went to Disneyland together to watch the reworks. (I splurged on a VIP guide so we wouldn’t stop any parades and piss off Goofy.)"

Jennette McCurdy also mentioned in her book that 'Current Guy' had been a distraction and that she was ready to move on from him.

Expand Tweet

Replying to 'Current Guy', she ended the relationship and told him that she needed more time with her dying mom.

"I go to my text tab, then click on the chain with Current Guy. I stare at his last text: 'Don’t say that, boo. Your mom’s not gonna die,'" McCurdy said in her book. "I text him back: 'She just did.'"

Fast forward to 2023: Jennette McCurdy is currently single, while Andre Drummond has three children: two sons and a daughter. Her net worth in 2023 is reportedly around $8 million, while the 12-year NBA vet is at $40 million.