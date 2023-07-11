What is Andre Drummond's net worth? Taking a closer look

Andre Drummond was once one of the NBA's top centers. But with the league moving to a faster pace and favoring a small ball rotation, his value has dipped for the past few years.

"I went from $100 Million dollars to a fu**ing league minimum. They don't care how many rebounds you get, how many threes you make. They care about you being as a person, are you a good teammate?…" Andre Drummond kept it real with young hoopers!

The two-time NBA All-Star was drafted by the Detroit Pistons as the ninth pick in 2012. His rookie contract went from $2.3 million in his first year to $3.2 million in his fourth year.

As his career was getting to his prime, he started to lead the NBA in rebounds with 14.8 per game. This prompted the Pistons to give him a five-year, $127 million contract extension.

His ability to rebound and block shots is his bread and butter as he earned All-Star selections in 2016 and 2018. Drummond led the league in rebounds four times (2016, 2018-20).

While having his highest scoring average with Detroit at 17.8 during the final year of his contract, he was traded by the Pistons to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick.

Andre Drummond's contract was bought out by the Cavs on March 26, 2019, and he signed with the LA Lakers for $794,000 for the rest of the year.

As soon as the former UConn Husky hit free agency, he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for a veteran minimum worth $2.4 to back up center Joel Embiid.

Midway through the 2021-22 season, Drummond figured in a blockbuster trade sending him along with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and two future second-round picks for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

The Bulls signed Drummond for a two-year deal worth $6.6 million with a player option on his second year. This time, he is to be the backup center of Nikola Vucevic.

Over the 11 seasons that Drummond played in the NBA, he has amassed $143 million, and he continues to be a serviceable center at the age of 29.

Andre Drummond once represented Team USA in the 2014 FIBA World Cup

International basketball still lives in an era where big strong centers are very valuable. Andre Drummond was named to Team USA in the 2014 FIBA World Cup and won the gold medal.

The team featured pre-championship Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Prime Derrick Rose was also on the team, along with the Rockets' James Harden, the Raptors' DeMar DeRozan and Cavs' Kyrie Irving. Drummond shared minutes at the center position with DeMarcus Cousins and Mason Plumlee.

Palace Pistons @PalaceOfPistons @AJohnsonNBA and @Paye_Ryan disagree on Andre Drummond's 3-point shooting, Blake Griffin & Drummond were out with Team USA last week, & is @MediaBrendan getting fired? Here's the latest POP Podcast. palaceofpistons.com/2018/08/02/pod… .@AJohnsonNBA and @Paye_Ryan disagree on Andre Drummond's 3-point shooting, Blake Griffin & Drummond were out with Team USA last week, & is @MediaBrendan getting fired? Here's the latest POP Podcast. palaceofpistons.com/2018/08/02/pod… https://t.co/xIV6Wjqntq

This was not the first time Andre Drummond donned the Team USA colors as he also played FIBA U16 and U17, taking home gold medals.

