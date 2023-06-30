“Bulls building Shanghai sharks in NBA” - NBA fans react to Andre Drummond running it back in Chicago after re-signing

Andre Drummond's decision to stay with the Chicago Bulls for the upcoming season has surprised the NBA world. By exercising his player option for $3.36 million, the Thursday move solidifies the Bulls' frontcourt depth after Nikola Vucevic signed a three-year extension worth $60 million on Wednesday.

Reacting to this unexpected turn of events, NBA fans expressed mixed opinions. Some fans humorously commented that the Bulls are transforming into the "Shanghai Sharks" of the NBA, referring to the Chinese Basketball Association team where Drummond played during the 2021–22 season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN.

Others were intrigued by the Bulls' big-man tandem, recognizing the potential dominance they could bring in the paint.

Here are some reactions.

pacoistaco @pacoistaco459 @wojespn Bulls building the shanghai sharks in the nba @wojespn Bulls building the shanghai sharks in the nba 😭

JJ @MikeRizzowski_ @BillyTinkleNuts @wojespn Hes the best backup center in the league for 3M? @BillyTinkleNuts @wojespn Hes the best backup center in the league for 3M?

Jake @jerkthesnerk311 @BillyTinkleNuts @wojespn Blud lead the game BY A MILE in rebounds per minute he wasn’t the problem u wrong chief @BillyTinkleNuts @wojespn Blud lead the game BY A MILE in rebounds per minute he wasn’t the problem u wrong chief

The news contradicts previous reports suggesting Andre Drummond was destined for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. However, circumstances changed, and Drummond followed through with his plan to stay in Chicago, as he had hinted in a podcast appearance earlier in June.

While the Bulls now boast a formidable frontcourt duo, their work is far from finished. The point guard position and 3-point shooting needs remain to be addressed. The entire upcoming season will be missed by Lonzo Ball due to injury, which is a major setback.

The Chicago front office will be busy seeking to strengthen the roster and make a playoff push next year with free agency starting Friday.

How Andre Drummond can elevate the Chicago Bulls to new heights

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond's arrival with the Chicago Bulls holds the promise of taking the team to unprecedented heights.

The Bulls are exceptional at defending around the paint. He helps the team score more by being good at finishing near the basket and creating opportunities for points. On offense, his rim-finishing capabilities and knack for generating scoring chances contribute greatly, widening the team's spectrum of ways to score.

Additionally, his experience should positively impact the locker room, fostering a winning culture. Drummond should surely make the Bulls better with his great skills and strong presence on the court.

