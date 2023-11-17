History of Stephen A. Smith giving intimate advice: How did the ESPN star become Dr. Ruth of 21st century?

Throughout his broadcasting career, Stephen A. Smith’s takes on various sporting affairs have been widely followed. Of late, however, he has seen it fit to dish out intimate advice as well. As a result, he has been playfully referred to by some as the modern-day version of the famed sex therapist Dr. Ruth.

Smith has found himself giving such tips on his TV program “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” While on air, he fields questions from viewers on social media, which range from sports, entertainment, pop culture, society, business and politics. Every now and then, he gets asked for advice on intimate stuff, which he gamely answers to.

There was a time when Smith advised someone who needed help in impressing a lady he was dating. The man had told the lady that he knew how to cook, but, in reality, he did not.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith came to the rescue, telling him to play it along and confess later about it. He went on to suggest asking someone who knows how to cook and pass the food as his to impress.

Expand Tweet

Another instance was when a viewer asked for the “best sex song.” Drawing from his “experience,” the fiery TV personality said he could not give just one. He then mentioned “All I Do Is Think of You” by Troop and “A House Is Not a Home” by Luther Vandross.

“Take notes. Take lessons. I’m kinda experienced in something like this, just trust me on this," he went on to say.

Expand Tweet

Still another was when he was asked about his thoughts on Latina women, where he went on to proclaim that he loves them, saying:

"I love them. I love me a Spanish-speaking woman. I really, really, really do… I will acknowledge that so no shade on Latina women whatsoever. Let me throw that out there."

Expand Tweet

While it is safe to say that Smith will not abandon his sports analyzing and commenting job, there is no denying that his entertaining views on other matters, including intimate ones, have helped grow his personality on air.

Stephen A. Smith disagrees with rapper Jeezy’s take on infidelity

Stephen A. Smith recently expressed a dissenting take on Jeezy’s statement on real black men not cheating on their partners. Stephen A. Smith shared that while what the rapper said was ideal, it was not necessarily true.

The popular sports TV personality was reacting to Jeezy’s interview with actress Nia Long, where they discussed, among other things, the recent breakups they had with their respective partners and how they have been coping with it.

When Smith learned of what was said about infidelity, he shared his disagreement with it on his TV program, highlighting how men, being “physical creatures,” are attracted to what they see and are prone to gravitate towards it.

He said:

“I mean what's up? What's up Jez? Real brothers don't cheat? I'm not gonna use the nword. Real brothers don't cheat? Yeah they do. Yeah man, they do. I mean what the hell's going on here?”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 3:22:

Jeezy recently got divorced from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai, while Long ended her relationship with former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.