NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets star expected to receive 5-year, $173 million offer this summer 

Since entering the league, Miles Bridges has been a promising young talent for the Charlotte Hornets. Following a season where he fell just short of entering the prestigious 50-40-90 club, the organization offered him a four-year, $60 million contract extension.

Miles Bridges and his camp eventually decided to turn down the offer and wait to see how the season played out. Thanks to their patience, the 23-year-old is due for a handsome payday this upcoming summer.

After aiming low last offseason, the Hornets are ready to fully invest in the athletic forward. Recent reports have emerged that Charlotte is expected to pay a max contract to keep Miles Bridges moving forward.

"He is expected to command a maximum salary that could total five years, $173 million this summer. League personnel believes the Hornets will match any offer sheet for Bridges."

As a full-time starter this year, Miles Bridges has put up his best numbers to date. His averages of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 0.9 steals are all career-highs.

Hornets smart to keep Miles Bridges long-term

For the second-straight year, Charlotte finds themselves in the play-in tournament. After years of being one of the worst teams in the league, they continue to trend in the right direction.

Led by point guard LaMelo Ball, they are one of the most fun teams in the league to watch. Part of what makes them so exciting is the connection Ball and Miles Bridges share on the floor. The two already have an extensive reel of highlight plays in just their second season together.

Given the bond this pair has on the floor, it would be foolish for Charlotte to move on from it. In today's NBA, the production Miles Bridges gives warrants a max contract. Pair that with his continued improvement and it's a no-brainer to match any offer sheet he gets from another team.

The combo of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges is tailor-made for today's NBA. They are jumbo-sized players who do a little bit of everything and are at their best when playing up-tempo.

Based on this report, it's fair to assume Charlotte is ready to take the next step forward. They have spent years developing young talent, and are now ready to invest in their young core.

While retaining Miles Bridges is a smart move, things are about to start getting tricky for Charlotte. As guys start to come off their rookie deals, it will become harder and harder to keep the young core intact for the foreseeable future.

