2020-21 NBA Season: Why LaMelo Ball is everything LaVar claimed him to be

LaMelo Ball finally made his debut in the 2020-21 NBA season while playing for the Charlotte Hornets. He has had a phenomenal season as a rookie, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. Deemed a sharp shooter since his school days while playing with his brothers at Chino Hills High School, LaMelo managed a 35.2 three-pointer percentage.

LaMelo Ball (Right) playing for Illawarra Hawks

As NBA debuts go, LaMelo Ball's wasn't the usual one before his 2020-21 NBA season debut. For one, he did not play for any college. Instead, he played professional basketball in the Lithuanian Basketball League for BC Prienai and then for the Illawara Hawks in the Australian National Basketball League. He also played for the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association, a league started by his father.

"We going No. 1 overall back-to-back in a few years?"



"100%."



Zion and LaMelo in high school probably 😂 (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/tnlQWH31PD — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2020

It's as if LaMelo has always been famous. He was famous long before the 2020-21 NBA season and the reason for his fame- LaVar Ball. LaVar cofounded the Big Baller Brand with his sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo as the face of his brand.

Claims made by LaVar Ball about LaMelo's 2020-21 NBA season

LaVar enjoys publicity more than the cookie monster enjoys cookies. He has been in the news for the right reasons and the wrong, but mostly because of his public statements.

LaMelo (left), with LiAngelo (Center), and LaVar (right)

Regardless of how many of his public statements and predictions were factually correct, we will only assess his predictions about LaMelo's 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 LaMelo will be No. 1 draft pick

Before the 2020-21 NBA season, LaVar Ball publicly claimed that his son LaMelo would be the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA. He made a similar comment about his oldest son Lonzo before his pick and most people refuted his claims both times as only chatter.

Lonzo Ball wearing Big Baller Brand shoes in a game against Phoenix Suns

But much to the surprise of everyone, Melo was the third overall draft pick before the 2020-21 NBA season. Even though LaVar's claim was off by two spots, it was still pretty bang on. LaMelo joined the Charlotte Hornets as the third draft pick and one of LaVar's predictions came true.

#2 My youngest is gonna be my best

While talking to Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the show Undisputed, LaVar proudly claimed that LaMelo, his youngest son, would be the best basketball player in his family. Considering that Lonzo was already in the NBA playing alongside his New Orleans Pelicans teammate Zion Williamson, this was a big claim.

All the voices raised in this LaVar ball statement were shushed as soon as LaMelo won the Rookie of the Year award in his debut 2020-21 NBA season. It is true that it is still too early to conclude that Melo is the best basketball in the ball family but none of the others have won the ROTY.

#3 My son took the best route to NBA

In a conversation with the co-founder of Big Baller Brand, Skip Bayless called LaMelo's route to the NBA bizarre. LaVar immediately disagreed with this and claimed that it was the best route for his son's 2020-21 NBA season debut.

LaMelo #1 playing in the Lithuanian Basketball League

His reason for this claim was that unlike other NBA rookies that took the college route, LaMelo began playing pro-basketball at the age of 16. Being up against professional older athletes day-in and day-out for years, according to LaVar, sharpened Melo's resolve.

The claim is rationally sound and has been visible in the way LaMelo ball approaches his NBA games. Since Melo stepped on the court during his 2020-21 NBA season, he has been fearless.

His game shows hints of an experienced basketball pro. His creativity is not inhibited by the nervousness that affects rookies. He takes risks on the courts and reaps benefits for those risks and all credit goes to his priceless experience overseas.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar