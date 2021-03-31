Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears prediction & match preview - April 3, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Baylor Bears are a mainstay in the March Madness tournament, but this year's group could make history. With their Elite Eight victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Bears clinched their first Final Four appearance since 1950.

The Bears will now take on the 2nd-seeded Houston Cougars out of the Midwest region, who have put together quite the run of their own.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Cougars vs. Baylor Bears - March Madness 2021: Final Four

Date & Time: Saturday, April 3rd, 2021, TBD

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Houston Cougars Preview

Oregon State v Houston

The Houston Cougars put an end to the 12th-seeded Oregon State Beavers' miraculous run on Monday, advancing to their 6th Final Four in school history. The Cougars, like the Baylor Bears, have never won a national championship.

Houston has quietly dominated all season, winning the American conference and accumulating an impressive 28-3 overall record. With the help of their star-studded backcourt, the Cougars' offense has been a force all season.

Key Player - Quentin Grimes

With 14 or more points in each of his first four March Madness games, Quentin Grimes has established himself as a consistent form of production for the Houston Cougars offense. The junior guard leads the Cougars with 18 points per game on 40.8% shooting.

The 6'5" Texas native is at his best from beyond the arc, shooting an impressive 41% from three this season. With the high-powered Baylor Bears' offense sure to put up big numbers, the Houston Cougars will count on their star Quentin Grimes for an answer.

Houston Cougars Predicted Lineup

F Justin Gorham, F Reggie Chaney, F DeJon Jarreau, G Quentin Grimes, G Marcus Sasser

Baylor Bears Preview

Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears continued to look strong on both ends of the floor on Monday, taking an impressive nine-point victory in the Elite Eight. The Bears improved to 26-2 with the win, outpacing each competitor with force in the paint and a very talented backcourt.

Baylor's offense tallied 81 points on Monday, their highest total during March Madness. If the Bears can keep the hot hand and put up similar offensive numbers, they will be heavy favorites to win this Final Four matchup.

Key Player - Davion Mitchell

While the Baylor Bears have looked outstanding as a whole, Davion Mitchell may be shining the brightest. The junior guard has been a force on both ends of the floor, averaging 14 points, 4.6 assists and two steals per game during March Madness.

The 6'2" Mitchell has put his scoring ability on display, getting to the hoop with fancy footwork and utilizing his smooth jumper. The Baylor Bears should have the advantage in this matchup, but a big night from Davion Mitchell could seal their spot in the national championship game.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

G Mark Vital, F Flo Thamba, G MaCio Teague, G Davion Mitchell, G Jared Butler

Houston vs Baylor Prediction

The Houston Cougars are a very good team, featuring a sharp-shooting backcourt and some talent in the paint. The Cougars have won 28 games this season and carry one of the best records in college basketball, but their road will likely end in the Final Four.

The Baylor Bears have speed, size, and shooting. The Bears' defenders have shut down even the best offenses, and they will likely take care of the Houston Cougars on Saturday.

Where to watch Houston vs Baylor

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.