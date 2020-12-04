NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets believe James Harden doesn't really want to be traded

Among NBA Trade Rumors throughout this year's NBA offseason, one franchise that has dominated the headlines has been the Houston Rockets. A team who, for the last few seasons, has been aiming to please their franchise leader James Harden, are no strangers to bringing in and moving on players to suit the shooting guard.

After trading Russell Westbrook for John Wall, the latest NBA Trade Rumors surrounding the Rockets are discussing why Houston found it so easy to part company with Westbrook.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets given another chance to make Harden happy

NBA All-Star Game 2017 - Practice

The Houston Rockets seemed to be in disarray this offseason. After James Harden and Russell Westbrook were mentioned in NBA Trade Rumors to want a move out of Houston, it appeared a rebuild would have to take place. However, less than three weeks before the season begins and the franchises are in arguably a stronger position than they were after the 2020 NBA playoffs.

On Wednesday, Russell Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards in return for John Wall. The deal has gathered lots of scrutiny from NBA analysts and reporters, not least because of the stature of both players. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor gave his opinions on the matter and alluded to the fact that Houston believes Harden doesn't want to leave but in fact just wants to win a title.

By acquiring Wall and also DeMarcus Cousins this offseason, O'Connor suggested that the Rockets are confident Harden will stay. They are not concerned over NBA Trade Rumors discussing the shooting guard wanting to leave. Rather, they believe that his only desire is to win a title and by proving to him that they can build a stronger unit around him, which they may have succeeded at this year, he will stay put... At least for now.

Requesting to be traded, Russell Westbrook handed the Rockets organization a free opportunity to make Harden happy. Although interest for Westbrook was limited due to his age and the fact that finding a replacement point guard isn't a simple process in the NBA, finally landing John Wall will certainly put the Houston Rockets in a stronger position this season.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

According to O'Connor's sources and NBA Trade Rumors, Westbrook wanted to be moved from Houston not only because Harden was unhappy but also simply because he and Harden's styles of play didn't fit well on a team together. Both ball-dominant players, this made it easier for the Houston Rockets' front office to move Westbrook in order to keep one of their all-time greats, James Harden, with the team.