Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni provides update on Russell Westbrook, who is 'getting closer' to a return

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni spoke to the media during a press conference earlier today, where he addressed some important issues before the restart of the season in the NBA bubble at Disney World.

When asked about the return of Houston Rockets' superstar and former MVP, Russell Westbrook, D'Antoni said:

"It's getting closer, but nothing to report definitively yet. But it's progressing. I don't want to go too far, because I don't know. But it's getting better, and we're all hopeful"

Russell Westbrook had announced that he had contracted the coronavirus earlier this week. The specifics of his condition are currently unknown, but Houston Rockets' players and fans are hoping that he can recover soon and join the team in the NBA bubble prior to the restart of the season.

When asked about Westbrook's fitness while away from the team, Coach D'Antoni had this to say:

"I do hear that he's in pretty good shape, and he's been ramping up."

Russell Westbrook is well known as someone who plays his heart out on the court. There is no doubt that when he returns, he will be his usual fiery self.

Coach D'Antoni working with Houston Rockets on new offensive sets

Coach D'Antoni has gone all in with his 'small ball' game

On Friday, Houston Rockets' GM Daryl Morey mentioned that the team was working on new offensive tactics. When asked about them, Coach D'Antoni said:

"You've got to be careful, you don't want to overcoach them. Most of the emphasis is on tuning up what we do, and just trying to make it better. We did try to add some wrinkles."

He also added that these 'wrinkles' were designed to help the team in clutch situations. Apart from this, he addressed the upcoming scrimmages, saying that the team is focused:

"I think they see the urgency. There's no time to get complacent. If they all want to win, they know the job that has to be done."

Coach D'Antoni further added that he was unaware as to why the scrimmages have 10 minute quarters rather than the usual 12 minutes.

"We're getting better everyday" - Robert Covington

Robert Covington in action for the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets' forward Robert Covington, who was acquired midway through the ongoing season, spoke about adjusting to the team's unique offensive system:

"Just getting more accustomed within the offense. I didn't know too much, I was just out there playing and being guided. It's helping me be more fluid with everything."

When asked about the team's defense, which has been a cause of concern for some critics, Covington said:

"We're getting better every day. We've been doing a really good job of communicating on the court. We're paying attention to the little things. Some guys are getting better because we're holding each other more accountable."

Robert Covington on the #Rockets defense:



The Houston Rockets have put all their bets on their 'small ball' offense led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook. The remainder of this season will be a test of their strategy, especially in the playoffs when the game slows down. The Houston Rockets take on the Dallas Mavericks on July 31st to restart their season.

