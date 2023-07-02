Houston Rockets depth chart updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Dillon Brooks on roster

The Houston Rockets have made a lot of noise in free agency. After signing Fred VanVleet on the first day, the Rockets recently landed former Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks as well.

The addition of Brooks is interesting, to say the least. Although it doesn't do much on the offensive side of things, it certainly gives Houston an interesting depth on the defensive side of the ball.

With a lot of changes coming in Houston, the Rockets seem like an exciting team to follow. Considering that they're already served by some top-quality youngsters, the team will only benefit from adding a few seasoned veterans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As things stand, the Houston Rockets appear to be a forward-heavy lineup. However, the presence of talented big men in Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun will benefit them as well.

Considering that it is early in free agency, Houston could still make a lot of moves. But keeping the Dillon Brooks' signing in mind, here is a look at what the Rockets' roster would look like if the season started today:

Guards Forwards Centers Fred VanVleet Dillon Brooks Alperen Sengun Jalen Green Jabari Smith Jr. Willie Cauley-Stein Kevin Porter Jr. Tari Eason Jock Landale DJ Augustin Darius Days Boban Marjanovic Josh Christopher Usman Garuba Trevor Hudgins Jae'Sean Tate TyTy Washington Jr. Frank Kaminsky Amen Thompson Cam Whitmore

The addition of players such as Jock Landale in the center spot will also be a big help in the coming season. With significant depth in every position, the Rockets should look to be a competitive team in the 2023-24 season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Rockets agreed with free agent center Jock Landale on a four-year, $32M deal — with only the first season guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. The Rockets agreed with free agent center Jock Landale on a four-year, $32M deal — with only the first season guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.

What could the Houston Rockets starting lineup look like?

The Houston Rockets had an interesting lineup last season. With Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in the backcourt, the Rockets enjoyed some degree of success as an offensive unit. However, with Fred VanVleet on board, Houston may see a massive boost in productivity.

Considering the amount of money Houston will be paying VanVleet, it is fairly certain that he will be in the starting lineup. This would mean either Green or Porter Jr. would be relegated to the bench, the latter being the more likely mover.

The frontcourt will be an interesting discussion. For the most part, it is certain that Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun will play power forward and center respectively. The small forward position is a bit of a debate in this regard.

Houston has several forwards who fit the bill. Dillon Brooks could certainly make a solid claim to be a starter for the team. Meanwhile, fourth-overall pick Amen Thompson also boasts a lot of potential.

At this point, it seems likely that Thompson will start. However, the notion of Brooks coming off the bench just highlights the team's overall depth.

Poll : 0 votes