Houston Rockets News: Coach D'Antoni gives update on Harden and Westbrook, teammates react to Brodie's positive COVID test

Houston Rockets' head coach Mike D'Antoni spoke to the media on Monday. Their star players James Harden and Russell Westbrook are yet to reach the NBA bubble but D'Antoni had an update on the star backcourt duo.

"They're working out on their own. When they get here, they'll be able to hit the court running."

Russell Westbrook earlier announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be joining the Houston Rockets until he has completely recovered.

The 2017 NBA MVP is one of the crucial components of the Houston Rockets' offense. Westbrook was among the few players on the Houston Rockets roster who had not traveled to Disney World in Orlando, Florida with the team.

D'Antoni informed the media that Russell Westbrook took part in individual workouts at the Rockets' Toyota Center. This implies that his positive test for the coronavirus came after June 23rd which was the last day that the players officially reported to their home team centers.

Coach D'Antoni also brushed aside questions on the nature of Westbrook's condition saying that it is Westbrook's prerogative to publicize the details of his health. D'Antoni says that he is sympathetic to Westbrook's situation since he understands that being away from the team at such a crucial time is tough for a competitive player like him.

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden yet to arrive in Orlando

Houston Rockets' superstar James Harden has also not yet arrived at the NBA Bubble. The reasons for his absence are still unclear. Coach D'Antoni believes that all players who have not yet joined the team are eager to rejoin and contend for the NBA Championship. He remains optimistic about the team's chances as the NBA restarts saying:

"Everybody wants to be here, everybody wants to participate. They're chomping at the bit to get here."

Houston Rockets players react to Russell Westbrook testing positive for COVID

Following Russell Westbrook's announcement, his Houston Rockets teammates were asked to weigh in on the same. Forward Robert Covington had this to say about Westbrook testing positive for the coronavirus.

"We've just got to be there to support him. It's a tough thing to deal with. We've got to be there for our teammate. It's hard for him not to be with us yet. We're all going to be in this together."

Jeff Green also commented on Westbrook's situation stating:

"Most important was making sure he is healthy. That was my biggest concern. I wasn't really concerned with basketball."

Green added that the only thing that the team can do now is to wait patiently for the two superstars, Harden and Westbrook to rejoin the team inside the NBA bubble.

