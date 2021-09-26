×
Houston Rockets Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

John Wall and Armoni Brooks of the Houston Rockets
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
Modified Sep 26, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The Houston Rockets launched a rebuild right after James Harden's departure. They tried to salvage the season with Victor Oladipo, DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and others, but soon realized that was a lost cause. They are now investing in young talent, and aiming for another high draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Rockets ended last season with the worst record in the league (17-55). That helped them get their hands on arguably the best scorer in the 2021 NBA draft class, Jalen Green. He is an early favorite for the 2022 Rookie of the Year award.

The Houston Rockets have many young players and only a handful of veterans who might end up moving either before or during the upcoming season. On that note, here's a look at the Houston Rockets' roster and key dates heading into the 2021-22 NBA season:

Houston Rockets' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. of the Houston Rockets
Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. of the Houston Rockets

One could say the Houston Rockets have handled their rebuilding well so far. They have a blossoming talent in Kevin Porter Jr. who is now paired up with Jalen Green in the backcourt.

Christian Wood is establishing himself as a talented center, and was in the Most Improved Player discussion last season. They also drafted Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Here is the Houston Rockets' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name:Position:Years in NBA:
Kevin Porter Jr.Guard2
Jalen GreenGuardR
John WallGuard10
Christian WoodCenter5
D.J. AugustinGuard13
Armoni BrooksGuard1
Josh ChristopherGuardR
Jae'Sean TateForward1
Dante ExumGuard6
Usman GarubaForwardR
Eric GordonGuard13
Danuel House Jr.Forward5
Daishen NixGuardR
David NwabaForward5
Alperen SengunCenterR
Daniel TheisCenter4
Khyri ThomasGuard3
Anthony Lamb (Two-way)Forward1

Matthew Hurt was their second two-way contract player, but was waived two days ago. DJ Wilson was traded to the Houston Rockets as a part of the PJ Tucker deal. But he remains unsigned during the ongoing offseason, and is a free agent.

Meanwhile, John Wall is on the trading block, and is likely to play for a new team next season. He has agreed to be a part of training camp, but will reportedly not participate in any preseason or regular-season games.

Sources: John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard. Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.

Details: theathletic.com/news/rockets-j…

The NBA rule allows teams to have 15 players on their roster along with two players on two-way contracts. So the Rockets' roster is likely to shake up before the regular season begins as they trade or waive their older players while looking for their second two-way contract player.

Key dates for Houston Rockets entering the 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves (October 20th, 2021 - Tuesday, 8:00 PM ET).

Media Day begins tomorrow 🔥 https://t.co/QFMxxFHdCU

The Houston Rockets' season opener is against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. Their home opener is on October 22nd against the OKC Thunder.

Houston Rockets' preseason schedule and dates

Coach Stephen Silas has to figure out the depth and the rotations ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. Considering that the Rockets have a young group, they will, in all likelihood, play in the preseason games. So the fans can get a glimpse of how their next season could pan out

Here is the Houston Rockets' preseason schedule:

Also Read

Date and TimeMatchTV
Tuesday, 10/5/21, 8:00 PM ETWashington Wizards vs Houston RocketsBally Sports Southwest
Thursday, 10/7/21, 10:00 PM ETMiami Heat vs Houston RocketsBally Sports Southwest
Monday, 10/11/21, 7:00 PM ETHouston Rockets vs Toronto RaptorsBally Sports Southwest
Friday, 10/15/21, 8:30 PM ETHouston Rockets vs San Antonio SpursBally Sports Southwest

The Rockets have just four games in their preseason schedule, with two at home and two on the road. Their official TV broadcast schedule is not out yet, but we predict that the home broadcast channel of the Rockets, Bally Sports Southwest, will cover their preseason games.

Edited by Bhargav
