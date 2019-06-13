×
Houston Rockets Rumors: Free agent target emerges, Clint Capela could leave for the Celtics and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5   //    13 Jun 2019, 03:29 IST

Richaun Holmes is being linked with a move to Houston
Richaun Holmes is being linked with a move to Houston

The Houston Rockets entered the 18-19 season with the belief that they could finally overcome the Golden State Warriors and contend for a first NBA Championship since 1995. However, after comfortably defeating the Utah Jazz in the first round of the postseason, the Rockets were once again defeated by their Western Conference nemesis.

Mike D'Antoni's team succumbed to a 4-2 series defeat, marking the fourth time in five seasons that Golden State has eliminated Houston.

Due to their inability to defeat a Warriors team that played the final two games without Kevin Durant, the Rockets have made a number of players available this summer, and significant changes are expected.

So, ahead of a crucial offseason, here are all the latest rumors you need to know.

Mike D'Antoni could still sign a new deal

Mike D'Antoni's future had been called into question due to his inability to guide the Rockets to the Finals
Mike D'Antoni's future had been called into question due to his inability to guide the Rockets to the Finals

Following another early playoff exit, some have questioned whether Mike D'Antoni will continue as the Rockets' head coach. The 68-year-old has a year remaining on his existing deal, and while he pulled out of extension talks last month, Tim MacMahon of ESPN is reporting that D'Antoni is now on the verge of agreeing on a new long-term deal:

The Houston Rockets and Mike D'Antoni have rekindled discussions about a contract extension for the head coach and are nearing an agreement, sources told ESPN. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has agreed to eliminate the buyout language that was the primary reason that D'Antoni and his agent, Warren LeGarie, ended talks on May 30, sources said.

D'Antoni was appointed Rockets' head coach in the summer of 2016 and he has guided his team to a 173-73 record during his three seasons at the helm.

Tags:
NBA Houston Rockets Clint Capela NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
