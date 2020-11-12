According to NBA Trade Rumors, the Houston Rockets and Russell Westbrook's relationship may soon end.

Shams Charania, of The Athletic and Stadium, sent out a couple of tweets earlier this evening addressing a situation that could change the landscape of potential Western Conference contenders this upcoming season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook and James Harden possibly going their separate ways

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

Yesterday, some NBA Trade Rumors addressed Russell Westbrook's future. Shams Charania's tweets seemed to confirm the reported interest in Westbrook from the LA Clippers and New York Knicks by reporting that the All-Star guard wants out of Houston.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

Following Houston's second-round exit in the playoffs, the prospect of Russell Westbrook wanting a change of scenery isn't surprising. The impact of the possible trade could have rippling effects on this year's upcoming playoff race.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden's Future in Houston

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

With all of the NBA Trade Rumors surrounding Westbrook, it's easy to wonder what James Harden's feelings on his situation might be. Shams Charania sent out a tweet saying that Harden is committed to the Rockets and is ready to start the season.

Houston's James Harden remains committed to the Rockets and is "locked in" for the season, sources tell @KellyIkoNBA and me. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

This is good news for the Rockets front office as they attempt to retool for a new era under head coach Stephen Silas. Houston will look to get a decent return on any Westbrook trade, which could prove to be difficult given the former MVP's $41.6 million cap hit for next season.

This would be Russell Westbrook's third team in three years if he actually ends up being dealt. The earlier NBA Trade Rumors linking him to the Clippers and Knicks provided two totally different trajectories for Westbrook. Ending up as the Clipper's new point guard would give him another chance to compete for a championship while joining the Knicks could lock the All-Star into being on a lottery team for several years.