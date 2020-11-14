NBA News Update: Rockets Struggling to Gather Interest in Russell Westbrook Trade

NBA Trade Rumors have been focused on the franchise turnover that is happening in Houston currently. Upset with the style of play that had been adopted by Mike D'Antoni last season, it has been well documented that Russell Westbrook is looking for a move which would see him become the floor general as he once was in Oklahoma City. That being said, in the latest NBA News, a trade for the point guard may be more difficult to pull off for Houston.

NBA News Update: Teams unwilling to take on Russell Westbrook's contract

Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook has three years left on his contract which was signed in 2018. If a team were to take him onboard, they would be facing a hefty $132 million payment and would likely want to see the returns for this investment. Unlikely to peak the interest of the top teams due to these figures, some sources are suggesting that the New York Knicks are a viable option for the veteran point guard.

The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston's Russell Westbrook, league sources say



If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook's contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made



They have weighed it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 13, 2020

These NBA Trade Rumors are certainly not saying that the Knicks are a team Russell Westbrook would want to move to. Indeed, it would be a major step back for a player who has consistently been one of the best players in the league and was MVP in 2016-17. Instead, they are one of the only franchises at the moment who could afford his contract and make him the focal point of their team.

Discussing the baggage that is now pinned on Russell Westbrook due to this contract, Brian Windhurst gave his opinion of the situation on First Take:

"New coach Stephen Silas has said he does not intend to change the offense very much. I've surveyed a significant part of the league today and I don't think there's a lot of interest in Russell Westbrook trades out there. Not because they don't think he's not much of a player, but because of his contract."

This would suggest then that Westbrook is unlikely to find a suitor challenging in the playoffs. What is even more interesting though is that coach Silas does not intend to change his offense. This gives Russell Westbrook two options: stay at the Rockets and continue as the fall guy for James Harden or take the hit by moving to a rebuilding franchise where he could run the game at his tempo. Either way, he will be ever present in upcoming NBA Trade Rumors and could have the most to offer any team willing to absorb the cost.

A Russell Westbrook trade could be difficult to pull off.https://t.co/enDUlF486Q — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 13, 2020

