Houston Rockets superfan Travis Scott makes a shocking revelation as he recalls his time as a ball boy for the team

The Houston Rockets have been in subliminal form since entering the NBA bubble. They look like a determined team who wants to win the NBA championship.

James Harden has been phenomenal for the Houston Rockets and has registered incredible numbers this season. His scoring and more importantly playmaking have helped the Houston Rockets in winning the majority of their games in the NBA bubble.

Travis Scott reveals about his stint as a ball boy for the Houston Rockets

In an interview with Bleacher Report, eminent rapper Travis Scott has revealed that he was a ball boy for the Houston Rockets when he was in high school. Travis Scott achieved global fandom after his hit album 'Astroworld' gained popularity worldwide. He further added that his friend got him the Houston Rockets ball boy job.

Travis Scott is a popular figure amongst the Houston Rockets fans as his love for the team is very well known. He is close friends with Houston Rockets star shooting guard James Harden.

Travis Scott also mentioned that the year he was the ball boy, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was a part of the Houston Rockets squad and legendary shooting guard Tracy McGrady was planning to leave the team. He added that legendary Houston Rockets Chinese centre Yao Ming was also on the team when he was the ball boy.

The Houston Rockets have been terrific against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of NBA playoffs. They won both the games with a comfortable margin and look in pole position to clinch the NBA playoffs series.

It is worth noting that the Houston Rockets are missing star point guard Russell Westbrook who is out of the first-round playoffs series due to injury. Despite this, the Oklahoma City Thunder have not been able to capitalise on Russell Westbrook's absence as the Houston Rockets defence have troubled them throughout the series.

The Houston Rockets are one of the favourites to win the western conference title and the NBA championship. Head coach Mike D'Antoni's small-ball lineup experiment has really worked well for the Houston Rockets until now. The Houston Rockets will rely on stars like James Harden and Russell Westbrook to achieve this objective.

