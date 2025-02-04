The Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets face each other once again on Tuesday, with the Rockets playing their second game in the big apple in as many days.

The Rockets are coming off a 124-118 loss to the the New York Knicks in their previous game.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

The game between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on the YES and SCHN Networks on TV. Fans can also stream the match live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (-425) vs Nets (+320)

Spread: Rockets (-9.5) vs Nets (+9.5)

Total (o/u): -110 (o209.5)/ -110 (u209.5)

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets have had contrasting seasons. While Houston is third in the West, Brooklyn is 13th in the East. The Nets, though, are in better form, going unbeaten in two.

Ending a seven-game losing streak with a 104-83 win in Charlotte, the Nets won 110-98 in Houston. The Nets, though, have struggled for consistency, going 16-33, managing a lowly 105.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the young Rockets have been flying high this season but have struggled recently with three consecutive losses. Their last two defeats came against the Knicks and the Nets, which followed a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the osses, the Rockets are well within the playoff places, with a 32-17 record.

Both teams have faced injury problems, with the Nets missing six players and the Rockets four. All-Star nominee Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet are some of the big names missing from the Rockets roster, while Cameron Johnson and Ben Simmons will be huge misses for the Nets.

Houston Rockets v Brooklyn Nets: Betting Tips

Jalen Green is a favorite to lead the way as the young Rockets star continues to fly high. The 22-year-old has averaged 23.4 points in his last 10 games and should be a favorite to cross the 20-point mark against the Nets.

Green had 29 points against the Nets in their previous meeting, and if given the space could replicate the same numbers again.. Apart from Green, Ausar Thompson will be another name to watch out for.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell continues his redemption arc with the Brooklyn Nets and will be an instrumental figure once again. The 28-year-old had 18 points, and 3 assists against the Rockets on Saturday and will be a favorite to achieve 3.0 more assists, as he averages 6.2 assists.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

Although the Houston Rockets seem like the favorites to get the win, they had lost to the same opponents at the Toyota Center a few days back. The Texan outfit has been a great team to watch, but the lack of experience has hurt them.

Looking to avoid four straight losses for the first time this season, the Rockets should mount a comeback against the Nets. Brooklyn will need to be at their best if they want to beat the Rockets again and be in contention for a play-in spot.

