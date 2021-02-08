Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets travel to North Carolina for a date in the 2020-21 NBA with the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Monday night.

However, the Houston Rockets will be without potential All-Star Christian Wood, who suffered a sprained right ankle in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. DeMarcus Cousins should continue to feature until Wood returns.

Christian Wood Contact Lateral Ankle Inversion



Unfortunate as he clips the toe box of the defenders foot as his foot plant occurs



Brooks last second help altered ball position & vision @bballbreakdown pic.twitter.com/L22NUEcZJg — BBiomechanics (@BBiomechanics) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have lost two straight games and would hope to end their losing streak against the Houston Rockets. However, for that to happen, Gordon Hayward will have to lead his young team to playing good basketball.

Match Details

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, February 8th, 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 9th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Houston Rockets Preview

John Wall of the Houston Rockets

After going on a 6-game winning streak, the Houston Rockets lost two of their last three games, including last Saturday’s 106-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Rockets seem to have found a sense of identity after a number of trades in the off-season.

Despite their recent losses, the Houston Rockets are in great shape. They will also have the advantage in both veteran experience and momentum against the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins of the Houston Rockets

The recent injury to Christian Wood has opened up another opportunity for DeMarcus Cousins to start and show the league that he can still play at a high level.

The last time Woods was out, Cousins started three games and averaged 17.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals and one block per game.

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas will be expecting a lot from the 4-time All-Star and 2-time member of the All-NBA team.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Victor Oladipo, F Jae’Sean Tate, F PJ Tucker, C DeMarcus Cousins.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The young Charlotte Hornets team has been struggling to sustain its excellence. After three straight wins, the Charlotte Hornets lost consecutive games against title contenders: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz.

Against the Houston Rockets, the Charlotte Hornets will fancy their chances of playing at home against a veteran-laden squad.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

Since becoming a starter three games ago, LaMelo Ball has been playing sensational basketball. Ball has steadily increased his scoring numbers during this period.

.@MELOD1P dances and drains the DEEP triple! #NBARooks



He's got 15 PTS in the first half on NBALP!

📲💻: https://t.co/wBHiaL3UYt pic.twitter.com/F9g3grv53U — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) February 7, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets rookie has averaged 23.3 points in three games as a starter and a high of 34 against the Utah Jazz on Friday. He has also added 5.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 steals per contest while making 47.4% of his shots from the three to help space the floor.

It’s uncertain if Ball can be counted on to produce similar numbers throughout the season. But when the Charlotte Hornets face the Houston Rockets, Ball will be counted on to continue his good form.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G LaMelo Ball, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller.

Rockets vs Hornets Match Prediction

Gordon Hayward (#20) of the Charlotte Hornets

Both the Charlotte Hornets and the Houston Rockets will look to get back to winning ways when they face each other on Monday. The home team is slightly favored to win the match; however, the Houston Rockets are a veteran team with a lot of players who know how to play when the going gets tough.

While the Charlotte Hornets have youth on their side, they have a number of savvy veterans in their ranks as well.

However, the Charlotte Hornets have the edge, as LaMelo Ball is thriving in his role as the lead playmaker, and Hayward is seemingly back to his All-Star form. The absence of Christian Woods complicates matters for the Houston Rockets.

Where to watch Rockets vs Hornets?

The Houston Rockets-Charlotte Hornets game will be shown live on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and FOX Sports Southeast Charlotte. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.