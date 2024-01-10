Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 10, 2024

The Houston Rockets (18-17) visit the Chicago Bulls (17-21) on Wednesday. Zach LaVine's re-integration into the Bulls rotation has given them a significant boost in terms of offense, as he brings three-level scoring and reliable playmaking. As such, Houston's impressive and ever-improving defense will be tested by LaVine's All-Star level skillset.

Nevertheless, Ime Udoka has the Rockets on the right path. They're improving on both sides of the floor, and their younger talents are developing well under the veteran leadership of Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet. Considering that, Chicago won't have an easy game.

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Houston Rockets (18-17) vs Chicago Bulls (17-21)

Date and Time: Jan. 10, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Rockets enter their game against the Bulls with multiple players on their injury report. Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason and Victor Oladipo are out due to injury. Brooks and Eason will both be significant losses to Udoka's overall rotation and will certainly be missed on the defensive end.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are also dealing with some injury issues, as Lonzo Ball and Torrey Craig are listed as out. Patrick Williams, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are probable to play and will likely be part of Billy Donovan's rotation.

Caruso has emerged as one of the Bulls' most important players and could be a genuine difference-maker against the Rockets.

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineups

The Rockets' starting lineup could look like this: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun.

Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green give the Rockets some diverse offensive upside in the frontcourt, while Sengun continues to evolve into an All-Star-level talent with tremendous upside on the defensive side.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' starting lineup could look like this: Coby White, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Since returning from injury, the Bulls have been using Zach LaVine in a bench role as he continues to work his way back to full fitness. It will be interesting to see if he assumes a spot in the starting lineup against Houston or continues to come off the bench as the defacto sixth man.

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

Patrick Williams enters the game against the Rockets with odds of -125 to score over 8.5 points. He's also +102 on the under. Williams has scored more than 8.5 points in six of his last 10 games and could find himself in a favorable matchup against Jabari Smith Jr, who's known more for his offense.

Alperen Sengun, meanwhile, enters the game against the Bulls with odds of -111 to score over 22.5 points. He has got odds of -110 on the under. He has hit the over on six of his last 10 games and could find some success against Nikola Vucevic, who can struggle when protecting the rim around the post.

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

The Bulls enter their game against the Rockets as slight favorites. They're -4 on the spread and -174 on the money line.

Having Zach LaVine back in the rotation will likely be a boost to Billy Donovan's team. However, the emergence of Coby White has given the Bulls an extra punch on offense, which could be a big difference maker.

Nevertheless, the Rockets have been impressive under Ime Udoka. Their defense is robust, and their offense is structured and fluid. However, the Bulls, on their home court, with their star player back from injury, should be the most likely winners.