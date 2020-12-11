Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls - NBA Preseason Game

Date & Time: Friday, December 11th, 2020 - 8 PM ET (Saturday, December 12th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

The 2020-21 NBA Season kicks off on the 22nd of December after the shortest offseason in major sports history. However, before we see the NBA back in action in all its glory, the NBA preseason will allow teams to settle in and give the rookies a chance to represent their teams for the first time. The Houston Rockets face the Chicago Bulls on the opening night of the preseason schedule.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets are in a tough spot right now. Their face of the franchise, James Harden is disinterested in playing for them and they just acquired John Wall in a swap for the 2017 MVP, Russell Westbrook. Wall hasn't stepped on an NBA court in nearly two years and his potential to play at a championship level is still a mystery.

John Wall hasn't played a professional basketball game in 707 days, by the way. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) December 3, 2020

James Harden, although dissatisfied with his situation in Houston, has to mandatorily test negative for COVID-19 for six consecutive days. Only then will he be cleared to play for the Rockets. He has already been tested 2 or 3 times and considering the game starts in a day, Harden is unlikely to be part of the lineup.

This preseason fixture is a great way for DeMarcus Cousins to get used to the NBA court as well. Cousins sat out for the entire 2019-20 NBA season recovering from injury and this is the first time he'll get minutes in a Rockets jersey. Cousins and Wall can develop strong chemistry with the players and finally play after sitting out for over a year.

The Houston Rockets' acquisition of Christian Wood has been praised by experts. Wood is an up-and-coming player with incredible potential and we'll see him suit up next to the other Rockets players on December 11th.

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall

With Harden unlikely to feature in the team's lineup due to the Rockets' COVID-19 protocols, all eyes will be on John Wall. The former Washington Wizards guard hasn't played an NBA game since December 2018 and he will step on an NBA court after nearly two years. Fans are excited to see Wall again and are speculating how he will perform.

John Wall says he is stronger since the Achilles surgery that interrupted two seasons. Faster. Better. Inside Wall's recovery for the @SInow Daily Cover: https://t.co/MgaWj5J0Y9 pic.twitter.com/pbBT9xvyMg — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) December 9, 2020

An Achilles tear is one of the most devastating injuries in sports and not everyone comes back the same. John Wall will have to prove to the world that he is still capable of performing at a high level.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Eric Gordon, F PJ Tucker, F Christian Wood, C DeMarcus Cousins

Chicago Bulls Preview

Not much is expected from the Chicago Bulls in the 2020-21 NBA season. The team is far from being a title-contender and with the lack of All-Stars on the roster, the team is expected to finish in the lottery spots yet again. However, a preseason game is the team's opportunity to build chemistry and find a rhythm before opening night. This could also be the Bulls' chance to give their rookies playing time.

Our season begins on 12/23 at our house.



Catch our games on @NBCSChicago: pic.twitter.com/iMnhOqwXuA — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 4, 2020

The Chicago Bulls drafted young forward Patrick Williams with a surprise pick at No. 4 and fans are waiting to see how the rookie performs.

Key Player - Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams

Ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft, several analysts and sports sites release a mock draft and Patrick Williams was nowhere to be found in the top 5 prospects. Not many expected the Chicago Bulls to draft Patrick Williams at No. 4 and experts were surprised at this pickup. All eyes will be on Patrick Williams and we'll see how the rookie performs alongside Zach LaVine and the rest of the Bulls roster.

Coach on Patrick Williams: "I think defensively, he's got the capability to guard different positions... He's been a PG growing up, he can pass... The thing I've been really impressed with is getting to meet his family. He's extremely hard-working, humble, wants to get better." pic.twitter.com/hnQIvHhE0I — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 1, 2020

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Otto Porter Jr., F Patrick Williams, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls - Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets are crippled without their main scorer and ball-handler, James Harden yet the combination of Christian Wood, John Wall, and DeMarcus Cousins will be interesting to watch. Despite the absence of Harden, the Rockets are still favorites to win the game against the Chicago Bulls. However, it's a preseason game with little meaning and it won't be surprising if the Chicago Bulls leave this game victorious.

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls - Where to Watch

National coverage and local television coverage will be available on NBC Sports Chicago. International fans can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.

