NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against Miami Heat acquiring James Harden

The Houston Rockets franchise has had a turbulent offseason amid doubts that James Harden will stay with the team for another year. The spotlight is still firmly focused on the shooting guard as the latest NBA Trade Rumors announced that the 31-year-old had updated his list of preferred trade destinations. This article will take a look at one of the teams added to this list, the Miami Heat, and whether or not a move for Harden would be beneficial to last season's NBA finalists.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case for the Miami Heat making a deal to acquire James Harden

Houston Rockets v Boston Celtics

On Thursday, NBA Trade Rumors turned to James Harden once again. Insider Shams Charania reported that Harden had added the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks to his list of desired destinations as he still seeks a move out of Houston. After reaching the NBA Finals last year before ultimately falling at the final hurdle to an experienced LA Lakers, a deal for the former league MVP makes a lot of sense for the Heat franchise.

Though led primarily by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat had a well-rounded unit last season. Unexpected as it was, it is unsurprising given the contributions they had off the bench that Miami were able to knock off both the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the Finals.

That’s an interesting like pic.twitter.com/9myBjGOouq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020

However, the Miami Heat lacked a cutting edge in their Finals series against the Lakers and looked to Butler when they toiled against their opponent's strong defense. James Harden is the type of player that strikes fear into any opposing unit and can pull up from anywhere and sink a three whether that be throughout the game or in the closing seconds. He has been the league's leading scorer for the past three seasons and would be able to take some of the attention away from Butler.

The Miami Heat were known last year for their ability to shoot from beyond the arc, a system James Harden could slide right into. Creating a scoring core of Butler, Harden, and Dragic as well as Adebayo in the paint would immediately make the Heat strong contenders in the East and indeed championship candidates.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against the Miami Heat making a deal for James Harden

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

Given that the Miami Heat had a strong camaraderie last season, the front office may be reluctant to break this up, especially when it means losing several key pieces. Surrounding a potential deal in NBA Trade Rumors, it has been strongly suggested that Tyler Herro would inevitably be used as a bargaining chip though the Miami Heat have been reluctant to include his name.

Given the current market in which the Milwaukee Bucks gave up Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, and three first-round picks to acquire Jrue Holiday, the Rockets will be expected to demand a lot for future Hall-of-Famer James Harden. Herro, Iguodala, Kendrick Nunn, and Duncan Robinson are all assets Houston could acquire, depending on how vital the Miami Heat view their contributions.

Was waiting for tonight #FloorsYours



but....I can report that Miami and Houston have had trade conversations surrounding James Harden. However, up to this point the Heat have been unwilling to include Tyler Herro in any package.



For now. @5ReasonsSports @ClutchAdamNBA — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) December 10, 2020

On top of losing significant pieces in a trade, a deal for James Harden may further disrupt the Miami Heat side due to the attitude problems Houston have struggled with for years.

As a prospective side, Harden skipping training to start the season as well as demanding players be brought in and moved on throughout his tenure in Houston doesn't bode well for a side that plays without egos. Harden may well do more damage than help to an improving Miami Heat side.