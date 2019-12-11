Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th December 2019
Match details
Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Date and time: Wednesday, 11th December 2019, 7:00 PM, ET
Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
Last game results
Houston Rockets (15-8): 119-118 loss against the Sacramento Kings (09 December 2019)
Cleveland Cavaliers (5-18): 110-88 loss against the Boston Celtics (09 December 2019)
Houston Rockets preview
The Houston Rockets have been one of the best offensive teams in the NBA this season. They are the second-ranked team in the NBA in points scored per game and in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, have two lethal offensive weapons.
The Rockets currently have a 15-8 record and are ranked fourth in the Western Conference. They lost a nail-biting encounter against the Sacramento Kings in their last outing on the court.
Key player - James Harden
James Harden is putting in offensive numbers not seen since the time of Wilt Chamberlain. He has been on an absolute scoring tear and has found new ways to disrupt the opposition defenses.
He is averaging an incredible 38 points, 7.5 assists, and 6 rebounds per game over the course of 23 games he has played this season. He also leads the NBA by a wide margin in free throws attempted per game.
Rockets predicted lineup
Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Daniel House Jr., PJ Tucker, Clint Capela
Cleveland Cavaliers preview
The Cleveland Cavaliers looked like a decent team at the start of the season. But they have been very poor on both ends of the court in recent weeks and have been on the receiving end of blowout losses.
The Cavs have a 5-18 record at the moment and are ranked a lowly 14th in the Eastern Conference. The team's looking lottery bound this year again.
Key player - Collin Sexton
Collin Sexton was drafted as the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been a great addition to the squad and is showing very good potential right from the beginning.
He is averaging 17.3 points and 3 rebounds per game for the Cavs.
Cavs predicted lineup
Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson
Rockets vs Cavs Match Prediction
The Rockets had a recent blowout win against the Hawks in which Harden scored 60 points in three quarters. The Cavs had a 47 points loss against the 76ers. These are two teams that have totally different aspirations this season.
I predict the Rockets to have an easy win in this match against the Cavs.
Where to watch Rockets vs Cavs?
This Inter-Conference match-up can be seen on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest or FOX Sports Ohio. You can also stream it live online with NBA League Pass.