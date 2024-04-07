Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets will face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, included in the NBA's 13-game lineup. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series with Mavericks leading 2-1.

The Rockets currently hold a 38-39 record, sitting one game below .500. They currently occupy the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings and are positioned third in the Southwest Division.

Following the end of their impressive 11-game winning streak, which was snapped by the Mavericks on Sunday, the team has experienced a downturn, losing three consecutive games. Their most recent defeat came in a 119-104 loss to the Miami Heat, which occurred on their home court.

The Mavericks, boasting a 47-30 record, currently hold the fifth position in the Western Conference and are seated atop the Southwest Division. In their recent matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Mavericks secured a narrow 108-106 victory, with P.J. Washington sealing the win with a game-winning shot.

This triumph extended their winning streak and marked their ninth win in their last ten games. Impressively, they have achieved a remarkable 13-2 record in their last 15 games.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks injury report

Houston Rockets injury report for April 7

The Rockets have listed five players on their injury report: Amen Thompson (ankle, finger) as probable, while Alperen Sengun (ankle, knee), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Tari Eason (leg) and Steven Adams (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Amen Thompson probable ankle, finger Jae'Sean Tate out ankle Alperen Sengun out ankle, knee Tari Eason out leg Steven Adams out knee

What happened to Alperen Sengun?

Alperen Sengun sustained his injury late in the fourth quarter of the 112-104 victory in Sacramento. It occurred when he landed awkwardly while contesting a shot by Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Sengun fell to the baseline in evident pain, prompting medical staff to utilize a wheelchair to transport him to the locker room.

When Sengun suffered the injury, roughly one month before the regular season's conclusion on April 14, there was widespread speculation that the Grade 3 ankle sprain would prematurely conclude his 2023-24 campaign.

However, reports NBA insiders at the time did not definitively rule out a potential return. Now, as the competition intensifies in the play-in race, the possibility of his return remains viable.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for April 7

The Mavericks have listed five players on their injury report: Luka Doncic (knee) and Maxi Kleber (back) are questionable, while Josh Green (ankle), Dereck Lively || (knee) and Greg Brown ||| (personal) are out.

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic questionable knee Maxi Kleber questionable back Greg Brown out personal Dereck Lively || out knee Josh Green out ankle