Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will go up against the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting game at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

The Rockets suffered a 107-97 loss to the Boston Celtics in their previous game. Jalen Green scored 30 points on the night while shooting 61.1% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will head into this game on the back of a stunning 103-95 win over the Toronto Raptors. Luka Doncic secured a double-double on the night, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets are expected to deploy all their starters in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Garrison Mathews and Daishen Nix will be out for the game as they are two-way players and have G-League commitments. Both players will be seen playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the league.

Player Name Status Reason Garrison Mathews Out Two-way contract [G-League] Daishen Nix Out Two-way contract [G-League]

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Like their opponents, the Dallas Mavericks have all their players fit for Tuesday's game.

However, both their two-way players, JaQuori McLaughlin and Eugene Omoruyi, will be out due to G-League commitments. The duo will be seen playing for the Texas Legends in the competition.

Player Name Status Reason JaQuori McLaughlin Out Two-way [G-League] Eugene Omoruyi Out Two-way [G-League]

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have a decent team for the 2021-22 NBA season. Talented youngsters Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are expected to start in their backcourt on Tuesday

Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood will likely take positions on the frontcourt, while Daniel Theis will play at center.

The Rockets also have players like Eric Gordon and Danuel House Jr., who have been impressive off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will likely deploy the same lineup they used against the Toronto Raptors.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is expected to share the backcourt with Luka Doncic. Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis will play on the frontcourt, with Dwight Powell taking the center position.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard: Jalen Green | Shooting Guard: Kevin Porter Jr. | Small Forward: Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward: Christian Wood | Center: Daniel Theis

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard: Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward: Kristaps Porzingis | Center: Dwight Powell

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh