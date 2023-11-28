Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament 

The Houston Rockets still have an outside chance of winning their in-season tournament group. They need to defeat the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, November 28, and hold the better point differential. As such, we can expect a highly charged performance from Ime Udoka's team.

The Rockets currently boast the best defense in the NBA but will be facing a top-5 offense from Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The level of play we will likely witness is exactly why the NBA has implemented the in-season tournament, as they bid to improve the quality of play throughout November and December.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game details

Teams: Houston Rockets (8-6) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-6)

Date and Time: November 28, 2023 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber, who continues to recover from a toe dislocation. They will also be sweating over the availability of Dereck Lively II, who is questionable to begin the day due to a low back contusion.

The Houston Rockets should have most of their rotation available. However, Amen Thompson is out due to an ankle sprain. Still, both teams should have their star talents available and most of their primary rotation.

As such, neither team will be entering the game at a disadvantage. The Mavericks will be playing to add a win to their regular-season tally, while the Rockets will be focused on trying to progress into the knockout rounds of the in-season tournament.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Projected starting lineups

The Houston Rockets starting lineup could look like this: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

Ime Udoka has the Houston Rockets playing elite defense. He has also begun to elevate some of his younger talents, with Sengun showing signs of becoming an All-Star-level talent.

The Dallas Mavericks starting lineup could look like this: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Williams, and Richaun Holmes.

Dallas boasts one of the best backcourts in the NBA. They also have a high-level defender in Grant Williams. However, a stretch of inconsistent play has removed some of the feel-good factor around the team.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Kyrie Irving is -120 to score over 26.5 points. The mercurial guard is averaging 24.4 points per game in this season. He will be facing the best defensive team in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun is +106 to secure over 10.5 rebounds against the Mavericks. His size and defensive responsibilities could position him to be a threat on the defensive glass throughout the game.

Fred VanVleet is -150 to score over 2.5 threes against the Mavericks. He is averaging 3.1 makes from deep per game this season.

Luka Doncic is -120 to score over 29.5 points. The MVP candidate is currently producing 30.5 points per game but could see that number drop against Houston's robust defense.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are slight favorites heading into their in-season tournament game against the Houston Rockets, with a -5 on the spread (-110) and -205 on the money line. However, Ime Udoka's team will have the motivation of processing in the tournament and that should be factored into any decision you make.

Dallas' defense is also a question mark. They have struggled to maintain a strong defensive system this season, which could give the Rockets an area to exploit with their speed and explosiveness.