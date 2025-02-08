Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025

The Houston Rockets versus Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Saturday. Houston is fourth in the West with a 32-19 record, while Dallas is eighth with a 27-25 record.

The two teams have played each other 199 times in the regular season, with Houston holding a 104-95 lead. This will be their third and penultimate game this season, with the Rockets winning the previous two games.

They most recently played on New Year’s Day when Houston won 110-99 behind Alperen Sengun’s 23 points and five steals. Kyrie Irving had 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Dallas.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KFAA and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Rockets (+160) vs. Mavericks (-190)

Spread: Rockets (+4.5) vs. Mavericks (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o226) vs. Mavericks -110 (u226)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks preview

This will be the Mavs' first game at home since trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. Irate fans have expressed their displeasure at the trade and have threatened to showcase their anger toward the front office. Increased security will be deployed within and outside the arena for Saturday's game.

There were also reports Friday that GM Nico Harrison faced life threats.

Davis is expected to finally debut for his new team.

Dallas is coming off a 127-120 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday to close out a five-game road trip. Klay Thompson led the team with 25 points, while Kyrie Irving had 19 points. Spencer Dinwiddie had 22 points off the bench.

The Rockets are going through a tough stretch after being ranked as high as second in the standings. They are now down to fourth after losing five straight and have won just four of their past 10 games.

Houston most recently suffered a 127-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Jalen Green led the team with 28 points, while Alperen Sengun had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Jalen Green’s points total is set at 23.5, which is over his season average of 21.5 points. He is, however, coming off of a great game and should continue that run of form against Dallas. Bet on the over.

Anthony Davis’ points total is set at 23.5. He is expected to debut for the Mavs on Saturday and likely score more than 23.5 points, which is under his season average of 25.7 points.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Mavericks to get a win at home. The Rockets are dealing with a series of injuries, which should impact their ability to be competitive. And if Davis does end up playing, Dallas should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 226 points.

