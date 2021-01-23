Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference clash in the NBA on Saturday.

This game marks the two teams' second meeting of the season. The Dallas Mavericks bested the Houston Rockets 113-100 in the first game earlier this month.

The Rockets won against the Detroit Pistons 103-102 in their last outing and will aim to build on their first win with their new lineup.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have been streaky to open their season and enter this contest on a two-game winning streak.

The Mavericks' duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis has proven to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Sunday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets had a great performance in their win over the Detroit Pistons. They had seven players scoring in double digits for their fifth win of the season.

Veteran leaders Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker led the effort with key plays down the stretch. DeMarcus Cousins had a good performance on the defensive end, raking in 15 boards and even dishing out seven assists.

The Rockets will be tested on Saturday as they go against a surging Dallas Mavericks side.

Christian Wood has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game with the Dallas Mavericks. Kevin Porter Jr. will be available when the deal between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets goes through.

Key Player - Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets shoots against Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder

With Jon Wall on the sidelines, Eric Gordon has emerged as the new leader on the floor for the Houston Rockets. He has dropped 20 points or above in the last three games and could be the key player in their next matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Eric Gordon is a sharpshooter who can hurt opposing teams with his long-range daggers. He has also proven to be effective inside the circle with his playmaking abilities.

Gordon will need to repeat the magic from their last game if the Houston Rockets are to make a stand against a red hot Mavericks side.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

C DeMarcus Cousins, F Jae'Sean Tate, F PJ Tucker, G Eric Gordon, G Victor Oladipo.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been tearing up the competition lately and will enter this contest after securing back-to-back wins.

In their last outing, the Mavericks bested their state rivals, the San Antonio Spurs 122-177, for a comfortable victory. It was the usual suspects, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were leading them from the front.

Luka was in the zone for the entire duration of the game as he dropped a mind-blowing 36-point performance, in which he added 11 assists and nine rebounds. Porzingis had another terrific outing with 21 points and eight rebounds.

The Houston Rockets will have their hands full as they attempt to contain this dynamic duo on Saturday night.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Luka Doncic will be a favorite for the MVP title if he continues to go at this pace for the rest of the season. His presence on the floor gives his side a great advantage as he can impact the game on either end of the hardwood.

Luka will undoubtedly be the key player in the Dallas Mavericks' next matchup with the Houston Rockets. He will aim to extend their hot streak with a third consecutive win and could potentially explode for a triple-double performance.

In fourteen games, Doncic is averaging 26.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists on 45% shooting from the field.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Jalen Brunson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets will be eager to even out their season series with a win but will face an uphill battle as they go against Luka Doncic, who has proven to be a one-man army.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming in hot and have tremendous momentum behind them. They are subsequently the heavy favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

The local coverage of the Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks game will be available on Fox Sports Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.