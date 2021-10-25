Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - October 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, after registering the first win of their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Luka Doncic starred with a 27-point double-double, while Tim Hardaway Jr. starred with 25 points in a comfortable victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, slumped to their second big loss of the season against the Boston Celtics. They were efficient with their shooting, but a lack of defensive intensity allowed the Celtics to dominate the match. Jalen Green produced the first big performance of his NBA career with a 30-point display.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 26th; 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, October 27th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have showed signs of improvement in their last two matches. Christian Wood looked in good form, while Jalen Green also came to life. A lack of defensive intensity, though, cost them against the Boston Celtics, after a comfortable win against the OKC Thunder.

With Green, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. coming up with the goods, a lack of depth and defensive resilience are the two areas they'll look to improve against the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets

Christian Wood’s improvement in the last two seasons has been exemplary. He produced his career-best campaign last season after his move from the Detroit Pistons; he only played 41 games, though.

Wood produced more than 21 points per game and also produced 9.6 rebounds. He showed a dramatic improvement in total shots taken, and increased his output despite maintaining almost the same level of efficiency. This season, Wood is averaging a double-double. He is the best player in the young team's roster as he eyes an All-Star callup.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr.; G - Jalen Green; F - Jae'Sean Tate; F - Christian Wood; C - Daniel Theis.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks were at the receiving end of a brilliant team effort from the Atlanta Hawks. They recovered well in the last game to produce a comfortable victory, despite going down by seven points in the first quarter.

Luka Doncic looks close to his best, while Kristaps Porzingis, is expected to return to All-Star form this season. Porzingis has looked shaky with his shooting, but still produced 18 points and ten rebounds in his last game. He was arguably the Mavericks’ best player through the preseason, and looks sharper than he did last year.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic will look to deliver an easy victory for his team against a young Rockets side. He had a poor shooting night against the Hawks, but looked in fine form against the Toronto Raptors. Doncic has had a spectacular year and a half that has seen him getting regarded as the next generational talent in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Tim Hardaway Jr.; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; F - Kristaps Porzingis; C - Dwight Powell.

Rockets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks responded well in the last game despite a slow start. They were poor against the Atlanta Hawks. But they have multiple stars capable of taking over this game. With Luka Doncic in their ranks, the Mavericks are the favorites against the Houston Rockets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Where to watch Rockets vs Mavericks ?

Local coverage of the game will be provided by AT&T SportsNet- Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest. You can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav