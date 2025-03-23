Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2025

The Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday (Mar. 23). The Rockets are second in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are just below them in third.

They have met 205 times in the regular season, with the Rockets holding a 107-98 advantage. This will be their second matchup of the season, with the Rockets holding a 1-0 advantage. Their last encounter was on Jan. 15, when the Rockets won 128-108 away at Ball Arena, Denver.

The Rockets' Jalen Green recorded a game-high 34 points, alongside one rebound and five assists. The Nuggets' Christian Braun added 22 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Toyota Center. Fans can watch it on TV via SCHN, ALT and KTVD. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Rockets (-300) vs Nuggets (+240)

Spread: Rockets (-7.5) vs Nuggets (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (u227.5) vs Nuggets -110 (o227.5)

Houston (46-25) enters the matchup on a nine-game winning streak since losing three in a row between Mar. 1-4. Its last game was the 102-98 road win over the Miami Heat on Friday. Guard Fred VanVleet recorded 37 points and three assists.

The Nuggets (44-27) come into this game on the back of a two-game losing run. They have struggled for consistency with the 128-109 road loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, the second consecutive game they've conceded 120+ points.

In the loss to the Trail Blazers, Aaron Gordon stepped up in the absence of the injured Nikola Jokic. Gordon recorded 23 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets betting props

Jalen Green's point total is set at 21.7, which is close to his season average of 21.3 points. However, he has averaged 19.2 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet here is the under.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray's point total is 21.3, which is the same as his average for the season. He has averaged 22.3 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet is to take the under.

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Houston Rockets are the oddsmakers' favorites against the Nuggets. Based on the moneyline odds, they are projected to win at 75%, while the Nuggets have a projected win probability of 29.4%.

