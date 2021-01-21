Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The all-new Houston Rockets will make their way to Little Caesars Arena for their 2020-21 NBA matchup with the struggling Detroit Pistons.

It's been a roller coaster ride for both teams, as they have had to dwell with many trials and tribulations in their ongoing campaigns.

The Houston Rockets got rid of their disgruntled superstar James Harden, sending him to the Brooklyn Nets. However, they are now facing a new challenge of building team chemistry and figuring out who would lead them.

Their matchup with the Detroit Pistons should be pretty even considering both teams' losing records in the competition this season. The Houston Rockets will aim to get their first win with their new unit and get some momentum behind them on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons continue to search for answers this season, as they have the worst record (3-11) in the Eastern Conference. The Detroit Pistons are coming off two consecutive losses and will aim to do some damage control in their matchup with the Houston Rockets at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 22nd, 2021 7:00 PM ET. (Saturday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets are in uncharted territory this season, as they find themselves tumbling down towards the bottom end of the Western Conference.

Despite their woes, the Houston Rockets have always been one of the top contenders in the West, but their new players could take some time to figure things out.

The Houston Rockets dropped their last game to the soaring Phoenix Suns 109-103. Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo scored over 20 points but could not avert a defeat in the fourth quarter. The Houston Rockets will need much more from DeMarcus Cousins, who had a slow night in terms of production from the floor.

John Wall will, however, be unavailable for this matchup. His absence and value in the Houston Rockets lineup is becoming more evident with each passing game.

Moreover, PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. also won't be suiting up for Friday night's game.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

Since the team will be without John Wall, the onus of carrying the Houston Rockets' offensive load will fall on the shoulders of Victor Oladipo.

The former All-Star has played well for his new side, dropping a combined total of 54 points in his first two appearances. He could be the key player in this matchup.

Oladipo will be eager to shake things up and register his first win with his new lineup. The Houston Rockets have a great chance to take the win at home against an equally underwhelming Detroit Pistons.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

C DeMarcus Cousins, F Christian Wood, F Eric Gordon, G Ben McLemore, G Victor Oladipo.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons have some big names on paper but have endured an abysmal 3-11 record on the season. They are currently rock bottom and will need to get their act together quickly or face irrelevance for the rest of their campaign.

In their last outing, the Detroit Pistons fell to the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 in an overtime-game decision.

The Detroit Pistons went cold in overtime, posting just nine points. Jerami Grant had one of his better games of the season though, producing a team-high 32 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant (left) of the Detroit Pistons

Signing Jerami Grant in the offseason looked like a winning bet for the Detroit Pistons, but things have clearly not worked out in Motor City. However, Grant came out with a purpose in his last game and could be the key player for the Detroit Pistons against the Houston Rockets.

This season, Grant is averaging 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 14 games. He is shooting at an impressive 47.3% from the field and 38.9% from the beyond the arc.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright G Wayne Ellington F Jerami Grant F Blake Griffin C Mason Plumlee.

Rockets vs Pistons Match Prediction

With both teams struggling to find their footing, this game is up for grabs. The Detroit Pistons will aim to take advantage of the Rockets' unfamiliarity with their new lineup to take the win, as they will have the home-court advantage.

The Houston Rockets will undoubtedly have their own plans for resurrection in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Despite their issues both on and off the court, they could come out on top on Friday.

Where to watch Rockets vs Pistons?

The local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Detroit and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.