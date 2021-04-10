Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - April 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors competed in the Western Conference Finals merely three years ago. On Saturday, though, the two will face off for the second time this season in a low-stakes affair.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 10th, 10 PM ET (Sunday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Houston Rockets Preview

Despite losing 28 of their last 31 games, the Houston Rockets only have the second-worst record in the league. A 31-point performance from John Wall saw Stephen Silas' unit record an unlikely win against the Dallas Mavericks. They followed it up with an unsurprising loss against the LA Clippers last night.

The Houston Rockets are clearly rebuilding and Kevin Porter Jr. seems like a player who could play a huge role in the team's future. Porter managed a career-high 13 assists against the LA Clippers. He's averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 assists per game this season.

20 years old 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WQtRHbbsIM — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 10, 2021

Christian Wood has also exploded onto the scene this year despite his injuries. Wood managed 21 points in the last matchup against the Golden State Warriors and he's scored 20 or more in each of the last three games for the Houston Rockets.

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall

John Wall was rested against the LA Clippers last night so he should be available against the Golden State Warriors. Wall's had small niggles this season and he's clearly struggling for efficiency from the field, but he's shown shades of his pre-injury self multiple times. Wall has averaged 20.5 points and 6.8 assists per game for the Houston Rockets this season.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Kevin Porter Jr., F Jae'Sean Tate, F Kelly Olynyk, C Christian Wood

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are reeling in the 10th seed in the West with a 24-28 record after losing four of their last five games. They somehow managed to keep the Milwaukee Bucks at bay but were handed an unexpected defeat by the Washington Wizards on Friday.

GET US THAT LEAD, STEPH pic.twitter.com/VzwRX6zGZy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 10, 2021

The biggest surprise for the Golden State Warriors last night was Jordan Poole. The sophomore has been in decent scoring touch lately but he managed zero points in 15 minutes against the Wizards. In comparison, Kelly Oubre was able to step up to the plate and managed 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Andrew Wiggins also had a game worth remembering. He locked up Bradley Beal for good and managed 15 points on efficient shooting. Draymond Green chipped in defensively for the Golden State Warriors with three steals and two blocks. He had a triple-double in the last game against the Houston Rockets.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry appears to have recovered from his tailbone injury and should be able to play on a second straight night. Curry has scored more than 30 points in each of his last five outings. He's averaging 29.7 points, six assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. The two-time MVP had a disappointing outing in the last matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets but he'll be looking to do better this time.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

Rockets vs Warriors Match Prediction

Both the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are in pretty bad shape right now. There are several individual performers on each side, but the lack of chemistry couldn't be clearer. Stephen Curry's presence edges things in the favor of the hosts, though. Expect Curry to lead the Warriors to a win on Saturday.

Where to watch Rockets vs Warriors?

Local coverage of this game will be available on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

