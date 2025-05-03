Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors top 5 viral moments from Game 6 of 2025 NBA playoffs

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 03, 2025 03:55 GMT
NBA Playoffs: Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors in San Francisco - Source: Getty
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors top 5 viral moments from Game 6 of 2025 NBA playoffs (Image source: Getty)

The Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 115-107 in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series on Friday. They tied the series and forced a Game 7 on Sunday.

Houston used a 29-23 fourth quarter to seal the victory. They held a slim 86-84 lead after three quarters. There are several highlights and moments from the heated clash at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 6 top five viral moments and highlights

#5 Steven Adams' block that led to a Fred VanVleet 3-pointer

Steven Adams continued to make his presence felt in Game 6. He blocked Jimmy Butler's drive early in the third quarter. This led to a Rockets fast-break capped by a 3-pointer from Fred VanVleet. At that point, Houston had a 65-56 lead.

#4 Alperen Sengun's 3-point play

A little over four minutes into the second half, Alperen Sengun completed a 3-point play. He caught a pass from VanVleet as Quinten Post fouled him. He gave Houston a bit of a cushion in the crucial third quarter.

#3 Jimmy Butler's bucket at the end of the first half

Butler had a go-ahead bucket as time expired in the first half. He caught a pass from Draymond Green off a fast-break and immediately went up for a jumper as Rockets' Dillon Brooks was assessed for a foul.

Although Butler missed the bonus free throw, the play brought the Chase Center crowd to their feet. Golden State had cut the deficit to five heading into the break, 53-48. Butler had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists on 3-for-6 shooting in the first 24 minutes.

#2 Fred VanVleet's 4-point play to start the fourth

After three quarters, Houston's leading scorer was VanVleet with 20 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Six minutes into the fourth quarter, VanVleet was fouled by Gary Payton II on a 3-point attempt. He made the bonus free throw to complete a 4-point play and increase the Rockets' lead to 90-84.

#1 Draymond Green's flagrant foul three minutes into the game

The game's intensity was on full display early in the game. At the 8:53 mark of the first quarter, Warriors forward Draymond Green was given a flagrant one for a push that hit the back of Jalen Green's head.

The play was controversial, as Green continued arguing about the call. This prompted ESPN's Doris Burke to say on the broadcast:

"How many guys get this kind of leash, in the league, to get a flagrant one and continue the discussion?," Burke said.

Game 7 of the first-round series between the Rockets and the Warriors will be on Sunday at Toyota Center in Houston.

More from Sportskeeda
