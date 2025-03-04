  • home icon
  • Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 4 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:00 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
The Indiana Pacers host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Rockets previously defeated the Pacers 130-113 at home during their matchup in November.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Rockets Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 4

The Rockets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Aaron Holiday (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Jae'Sean Tate (SF), Jabari Smith Jr. (PF) and Steven Adams (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGAaron HolidayReed SheppardJalen Green
SGJalen GreenReed SheppardCam Whitmore
SFJae’Sean TateCam WhitmoreTari Eason*
PF

Jabari Smith Jr.

Tari Eason*Jae’Sean Tate
C Steven AdamsJock Landale

Jabari Smith Jr.

Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 4

Meanwhile, the Pacers are projected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese Haliburton
T.J. McConnellAndrew Nembhard
SGAndrew Nembhard
Ben SheppardAaron Nesmith
SFAaron NesmithJarace WalkerJohnny Furphy
PFPascal Siakam
Obi ToppinJarace Walker
CMyles TurnerThomas BryantObi Toppin
Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Reports

Rockets injury report for Mar. 4

The Rockets have five players listed on their injury report for the contest. Tari Eason is questionable to play, and his participation will be a game-time decision. Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet are listed as out.

PlayerStatusInjury
Tari EasonQuestionable (GTD)
Lower Leg
Dillon Brooks
Out
Knee
Alperen SengunOut Back
Amen ThompsonOut Shoulder
Fred VanVleetOut Ankle
Pacers injury report for Mar. 4

Meanwhile, the Pacers have Bennedict Mathurin listed as questionable to play for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury

Bennedict Mathurin

Questionable (GTD)Wrist
Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

Heading into the game, the Houston Rockets are fifth in the Western Conference with a 37-24 record and have won five of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak following their 137-128 road loss against the OKC Thunder on Monday. Cam Whitmore led their losing effort in the game with his double-double performance of 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for fourth in the East with a 34-25 record. They have won six of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 127-112 home win against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton led their victory charge with his double-double of 17 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals, while Aaron Nesmith led their scoring with 27 points.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers?

The Rockets-Pacers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The contest will be aired locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and Space City Home Network. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

