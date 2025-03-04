Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 4, 2025 

The Houston Rockets look to sweep the season series against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Houston, which won at home 130-113 in November, will play the home team on short rest. The Rockets, who held out key starters in a 137-128 loss to the OKC Thunder on Monday, could green-light them to play in Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Pacers try to break their trend of alternating wins and losses in their last five games. A victory would give them back-to-back wins and tie the season series against their visitors. Bennedict Mathurin is doubtful due to a sprained rest, but Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam are ready to play.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indianapolis will host the Rockets-Pacers showdown. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (+130) vs. Pacers (-155)

Odds: Rockets (+3.5) vs. Pacers (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o230.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u230.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Houston Rockets blew away the Indiana Pacers in their first meeting by showing off their elite defense. They held the Pacers to 5-for-22 shooting from deep and dominated the rebounding and assist battles. If they can replicate the same execution and energy in the rematch, they will be tough to beat.

Alperen Sengun’s status will be crucial for the Rockets, who gave him a rest due to a back issue. The Turkish international caused the Pacers trouble in the first meeting. If he’s out, somebody must step up to pick up the scoring and rebounding slack.

The Pacers stumbled against the Rockets because of turnovers. They committed 23 errors, which Houston used to tally 30 points. Indiana knows its opponent’s elite defense, so it should be more careful with the ball in the rematch.

Myles Turner and the Pacers’ frontline also have to do a much better job on the boards. They gave up 13 offensive rebounds, which only gave the Rockets more opportunity to score.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Rockets

PG: Fred VanVleet | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Amen Thompson | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Alperen Sengun

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Before scoring 18 points in limited minutes against Oklahoma less than 24 hours ago, Jalen Green averaged 26.0 ppg in his previous five games. He will likely get his usual minutes versus Indiana and top his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Tyrese Haliburton has been shooting well in his last five games. As a result, he is averaging 23.4 ppg during that stretch. Houston’s defense is elite, but he could still eke past his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Rockets play the Pacers less than 24 hours after losing to the OKC Thunder. However, Ime Udoka rested or limited the minutes of his starters. They are likely to return to action in Indiana and help the team sweep the season series versus the Pacers.

