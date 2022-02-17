Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers host the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The two teams are meeting for the first time this season and are slated to face off in three of their next four games.

The Rockets are on a six-game losing streak, pull back a little further and it doesn't make for much better reading as they have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Houston currently sits at the bottom of the Western Conference standings and holds a 15-42 record for the season

One could imagine they are hoping for another high draft pick to pair up with their crop of young stars. Houston appears to be rebuilding around the backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green along with the promising frontcourt of Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate.

If they continue at this pace and finish the season as bottom 3 in the league standings, they would get a 52.1% chance of grabbing a top-4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are showing the league that they can dominate games against the elite teams in the league despite facing major injuries on their roster. They blew out the Golden State Warriors at home and then gave the Phoenix Suns a tough challenge. The majority of their best players are hurt with no concrete timeline for a return for many of them.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets

Having played Phoenix last night, Houston will head into this game on the tailend of a back-to-back. They have a largely healthy roster and the only player injured is Usman Garuba, who is sidelined due to a fractured wrist. Additionally, Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen have both been sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Usman Garuba Out Left Wrist Fracture Daishen Nix Out G-League - On Assignment Trevelin Queen Out G-League - Two-way

LA Clippers Injury Report

(L-R) Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers on the bench

The only players listed on the injury report for the Clippers are the ones out with long-term injuries. Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both sidelined for the foreseeable future and recent reports suggest the organization is not optimistic about their return this season.

Recently acquired Norman Powell also suffered a gruesome fracture while Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb continue to be out with foot injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Norman Powell Out Left Foot - Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will likely deploy their most recent lineup in this game as well. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green should start in the backcourt. Eric Gordon will play the small forward position, while Jae'Sean Tate shifts to the power forward spot. Christian Wood should retain his center position, with Alperen Sengun coming off the bench.

While Dennis Schroder, Garrison Matthews and Kenyon Martin Jr. should get the most minutes in the second unit.

LA Clippers

The Clippers will deploy the same lineup from their last game. Terance Mann has earned himself a starting spot as the shooting guard spot and will be joined by Reggie Jackson in the backcourt. Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum will form the forward pair, while Ivica Zubac should reprise his role at center.

Robert Covington, Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey and Isaiah Hartenstein should all see the most minutes coming off the bench.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood.

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

