Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will head to the Crypto.com Arena for a matchup against the LA Clippers on Thursday, February 17. This will be the first time the two sides will meet this season.

The Rockets come into the game on the back of a close loss to the Phoenix Suns. Dennis Schroder scored 23 points for Houston, but it proved to be not enough as the Suns grabbed a 124-121 victory on the night. Chris Paul was ejected in the third quarter after making contact with a referee, but Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton took control of the game and handed the Rockets their sixth consecutive defeat.

Like their opponents, the LA Clippers also suffered a loss to the Phoenix Suns in their last game. Marcus Morris Sr. led the way for the team as he scored 23 points. Nicolas Batum also added 18 points, but neither of their efforts was enough to prevent a 103-96 loss for the Clippers.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Team: Thursday, February 17, 11:30 PM ET [Friday, February 18, 9:00 AM IST]

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Houston Rockets Preview

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

The Houston Rockets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. They tried to make some major moves before the trade deadline, but nothing big transpired. Houston are last in the Western Conference with a 15-42 record. The team is most definitely out of the playoff race and will be playing for pride while hoping to bag some wins after the All-Star break.

Players like Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood and Eric Gordon are key pieces for the team. They have had some impressive performances, but the lack of a star player seems to have hurt them this term. Going into the game against the LA Clippers, the Rockets will be keen to bag a win as it will give them some motivation before the All-Star break. However, they will have to be at their best if they are to get the better of the resilient LA Clippers.

Key Player - Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was traded to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline and in the two games he has played, the 28-year-old has been impressive. In the Rockets' loss to the Suns, Schroder not only dropped 23 points, but also dished out nine assists. He is certainly a solid point guard and could help players like Jalen Green and Eric Gordon be more impactful. If the Houston Rockets are to secure a win over the Clippers, Schroder will have to put up another special performance. He is capable of producing a game-winning effort and if that happens on Thursday, the Rockets will certainly give the Clippers a tough time at the Crypto.com Arena.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Jalen Green, F - Eric Gordon, F - Jae'Sean Tate, C - Alperen Sengun

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers have had some pretty impressive results despite missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They are eighth in the West with a 29-31 record. Many teams are competing for a playoff spot in the West and the Clippers' recent brilliance has helped them keep pace. Players like Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson have taken on the responsibility of leading the team in the absence of other stars. They have done a sensational job and going into this game, the team will be hoping for a good performance from both of them. A win before the All-Star break would be a great boost for the Clippers and will help them maintain their lead over the LA Lakers, who are just below them in the standings.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. has done a sensational job for the LA Clippers this season. He has been an ace on defense and is also scoring some big points for the team. In their last game against the Suns, the veteran scored 23 points on 58.8% shooting from the field. He has the ability to drain some big shots and this is what makes him a key part of the LA Clippers. Morris will be hoping to deliver another big performance when he takes the floor against the Houston Rockets so the team can register their 30th win of the season.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Terrance Mann, F - Nicolas Batum, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers Match Prediction

Both the Rockets and Clippers have some exciting young talent on their rosters. All factors considered, the LA Clippers are certainly the favorites in this matchup, which is also the last game before the All-Star weekend.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Clippers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Rockets and the Clippers will also be locally telecast on AT&T SportsNet and Bally Sports SoCal.

