Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Houston Rockets take on the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, with the game tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The contest marks the third and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Clippers aiming to sweep the series 3-0. The matchup is part of the NBA's 15-game schedule for the day.

After a close loss to the Utah Jazz, Houston rebounded with a strong performance, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 116-107. Despite shooting just under 48%, the Rockets struggled from beyond the arc, hitting less than 30.0% of their 3-point attempts.

Meanwhile, the Clippers also faced a narrow 110-109 defeat against the Utah Jazz. Although they held control for much of the first half, the Clippers encountered a turnaround early in the third quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers matchup will be aired locally on Bally Sports SoCal and Space City Home Network for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Rockets -2.5 vs Clippers +2.5

Moneyline: Rockets -130 vs Clippers +120

Total over and under: Rockets O 222.5 vs Clippers U 222.5

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers preview

After narrowly losing to the Jazz by three points, Houston regrouped and surged past Portland, clinching a 116-107 victory. While shooting just shy of 48%, the team struggled from long range, converting fewer than 30.0% of their attempts beyond the arc.

Houston dominated the game, with three starters reaching double figures. Jalen Green led the charge with 26 points, supported by Amen Thompson's impressive performance of 17 points and 15 rebounds. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks will be sidelined for Sunday's matchup.

With an average of 114.3 points per game, Houston ranks 16th in the league in scoring. However, they've encountered challenges penetrating the paint and scoring inside consistently throughout the season, ranking in the lower half of the league in paint scoring. The offense has faced struggles, ranking in the bottom-five in effective field goal percentage and sitting at 23rd in 3-point shooting efficiency.

The LA Clippers narrowly missed out on victory, falling short to Utah in a tight 110-109 contest. Despite leading for much of the first half, the Clippers surrendered their advantage early in the third quarter. Shooting just under 45% and a mere 25% from beyond the arc, the Clippers struggled offensively.

However, their defense proved formidable, limiting Utah to just 17% shooting from downtown. Among the starters, Paul George contributed 10 points, while Bones Hyland significantly impacted off the bench with 20 points. The availability of James Harden remains uncertain for Sunday's game.

The LA Clippers boast an average of 115.8 points per game, positioning them 11th in the NBA in scoring. While the Clippers have performed decently in terms of scoring in the paint, ranking around league average, their bottom-10 assist rate has posed challenges in effectively attacking the basket.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers starting lineups

The Houston Rockets will start Amen Thompson at PG, Jalen Green at SG, Cam Whitmore at SF, Jabari Smith Jr. at PF and Jock Landale at center.

The LA Clippers will start James Harden at PG, Terance Mann at SG, Paul George at SF, PJ Tucker at PF and Ivica Zubac at center.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers betting tips

Jabari Smith Jr. has averaged 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. His rebound prop is set at over/under 6.5 and is favored to go over at +115.

Paul George has averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. His prop for first basket is set at +750, and is a favorable bet considering Kawhi Leonard will not be playing, making him the primary scoring option.

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers predictions

The success of the LA Clippers has quietly revolved around their formidable defense. The Clippers have excelled in making it challenging for opponents to score near the basket, often disrupting plays with their quick hands and causing turnovers.

While the Rockets possess scorers who can ignite offense in spurts, the team overall has grappled with inconsistency, compounded by the absence of veteran leadership.

In contrast, LA exhibits adept ball-handling skills and relies on their outside shooting prowess to remain competitive.