Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets visit the Staples Center to face Western Conference behemoths, the LA Lakers on Sunday.

The Rockets are 1-4 in their first five games, with their lone win coming against the OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are 3-3 in their first six games, and will look to grab another win at the expense of their younger opponents.

Last year, there were many two-game mini-series schedules in the league, with the same teams playing each other back-to-back. There aren't many two-game sets this season, but this is one of them. The LA Lakers and Houston Rockets face each again two days later, on Tuesday.

Match Details

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Sunday, October 31st, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Monday, November 1st, 8:00 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have done a great job with their rebuilding so far. They drafted a gifted scorer in Jalen Green, and paired him with Kevin Porter Jr. to form a talented backcourt.

Jae'Sean Tate was an NBA All-Rookie First Team member last season, and they also have Christian Wood at center. John Wall is officially out of the lineup even though he is getting paid over $40 million a season. He has accepted a mentorship role with the team until the front office finds him a new destination.

The Houston Rockets are the sixth-youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 25, and they understandably lost four of their five games so far. However, the one match they had against a rebuilding team was OKC Thunder, which they won by 33 points.

Jalen Green started his rookie season on a rough note, scoring just nine points in his first two games. He finally exploded against the Boston Celtics, dropping 30 points on 11-18 (61%) shooting, including an absurd 8-10 (80%) from downtown.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood was in the discussion for the NBA Most Improved Player award last season until his injury. He is now averaging nearly 20 points per game along with 11.2 rebounds a night.

Wood is a 26-year-old big man who is a huge part of the Houston Rockets' future and rebuild. He has the potential to be one of the league's top centers in the coming years.

Robsten @Robsten1026 Christian Wood ladies and gentleman Christian Wood ladies and gentleman https://t.co/qoa15NeeMw

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Daniel Theis | C - Christian Wood.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers might not have gotten the start they were hoping for this season, but they are still one of the strongest teams in the NBA. They just need as many games as they can with their Big 3 under the belt.

Any game Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James play without one of the three, is a game not worth considering. They need to build chemistry and figure out how Westbrook can be effective without the ball in his hands.

Anthony Davis needs to be the best version of himself this season. He is the Lakers' 26-year-old superstar who can give big minutes and dominate both ends of the floor. Most importantly, he needs to stay away from injuries, as a lot of the Lakers' season depends on his health.

The LA Lakers might get back Wayne Ellington soo,n and his shooting will be a huge boost for the offense. Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker are all out for at least two to three weeks.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James is arguably the best playmaker in basketball, and he needs to have the LA Lakers' maximum usage rate.

If anyone can figure out how to best utilize this star-studded team, it's him. He received votes in numerous categories, including the most votes for 'best passer', 'highest IQ', and 'most versatile' in the NBA's 2021 GM Survey.

James led all scorers in his last game, with 26 points along with eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Kent Bazemore | F - LeBron James | F - Anthony Davis | C - DeAndre Jordan.

Rockets vs Lakers Match Prediction

Watching the LA Lakers lose to OKC Thunder might have given the Rockets confidence. But they stand practically no chance against this super team.

The Rockets are in rebuild mode, whereas the Lakers are one of the top two title favorites. Moreover, the game is at Staples Center, giving the LA Lakers an even better chance of victory.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Lakers game?

The matchup between the Houston Rockets and LA Lakers will be broadcast locally on AT&T SportsNet - Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) and 740 AM / S: KAMA-HD2 to listen to the match's live commentary.

