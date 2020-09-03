Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - September 4th, 2020 | Game 1

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers

Date & Time: Friday, September 4th, 9 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

As James Harden suggested in his post-match interview, the upcoming series between the Houston Rockets and LA Lakers will be a showdown of the superstars. This is the first time Harden and Westbrook will go up against LeBron James in a playoff series since the 2012 NBA Finals so expect tempers to flare.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets locked in defensively to dispatch the OKC Thunder in Game 7 but they'll have to carry forward that mentality to this series. The LA Lakers can be streaky but they'll still find ways to hurt you if not attended to diligently.

James Harden found a true nemesis in Lu Dort in the first round but will be looking to go berserk on the offensive end in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Purple and Gold enjoy the size advantage so Mike D'Antoni's men will have to push the pace at all times and not let their defense settle.

Key Player - James Harden

The Beard is contributing on both ends of the court

James Harden may have had a bad offensive night in Game 7, but he still managed to average 29.7 points on nearly 47% shooting from the field. His huge block on Lu Dort showed how much he's improved on the defensive end of the court. His dribble penetration will be very important against the LA Lakers who protect the paint well.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers regained their mojo on both ends of the court during their series against the Portland Trail Blazers and are back to operating at an elite level both offensively and defensively. The frontcourt duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will once again be key against the Houston Rockets.

Take a look back at the best plays from August, presented by @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/QaGO8fjP1r — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 2, 2020

The return of Rajon Rondo will give Frank Vogel's side the additional edge while moving the ball. They will be missing the services of Avery Bradley dearly who would've come in handy for guarding Harden.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

AD will be looking to establish his authority underneath the basket

Anthony Davis will enjoy favorable matchups against the much smaller Houston Rockets. He will have the opportunity to go to work against the likes of Tucker and Covington while playing a vital role in protecting the paint too, especially against Russell Westbrook who's played well against the LA Lakers in the regular season.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Match Prediction

The more rested LA Lakers will be looking to catch out the Houston Rockets with their energy in Game 1. Mike D'Antoni's men live at the three-point line but the LA Lakers have that quality on the perimeter to close them out. The Purple and Gold are also better built to dominate inside the paint so expect them to walk away with a win.

Where to watch Rockets vs Lakers?

National coverage of the game will be available on ESPN. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

